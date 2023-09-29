News Feed

3 players assigned to junior teams

Steve's Hot Dogs to open at Enterprise Center

Behind the Scenes: 2023-24 Open Video

Fake owl found outside Blues practice rink

Blues begin first training camp practices

Blues begin training camp with Content Day

Bally Sports announces 2023-24 Blues TV schedule

Schenn named Blues' 24th captain

Bitten, Welinski join Blues on pro tryouts

Blues announce jersey schedule for 2023-24 season

Blues open training camp on Sept. 21

Blues finish 1-1 at Prospect Showcase

Home run for Hayes

Blues to collaborate with Marquise Knox

Ritchie joins Blues on professional tryout

Ways to save on Blues tickets

Blues to compete at Prospect Showcase

Krug sidelined with right-foot injury

Blues fall to Blackhawks in OT

GettyImages-1706972309
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

Robert Thomas scored his first goal of the preseason midway through the third period to tie the game at 1-1, but the Chicago Blackhawks earned a 2-1 overtime victory against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night at United Center.

Phillip Kurashev opened the scoriing in the second period for the Blackhawks, scoring on a pass from No. 1 draft pick Connor Bedard, who picked up a point in his NHL preseason debut.

Andreas Athanasiou netted the game-winner for Chicago with 58 seconds remaining in overtime.

Joel Hofer made 19 saves on 20 shots through 40 minutes of action. Will Cranley started the third period, making 12 saves on 13 shots.

The Blues will continue their preseason schedule on Saturday night when they meet the Dallas Stars at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO.

Highlights: Blackhawks 2, Blues 1 (OT)