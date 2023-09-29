Blues fall to Blackhawks in OT

Robert Thomas scored his first goal of the preseason midway through the third period to tie the game at 1-1, but the Chicago Blackhawks earned a 2-1 overtime victory against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night at United Center.

Phillip Kurashev opened the scoriing in the second period for the Blackhawks, scoring on a pass from No. 1 draft pick Connor Bedard, who picked up a point in his NHL preseason debut.

Andreas Athanasiou netted the game-winner for Chicago with 58 seconds remaining in overtime.

Joel Hofer made 19 saves on 20 shots through 40 minutes of action. Will Cranley started the third period, making 12 saves on 13 shots.

The Blues will continue their preseason schedule on Saturday night when they meet the Dallas Stars at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO.