Blues sign five-year broadcast extension with 101 ESPN

“Our partnership with Hubbard over the past four seasons has been a tremendous asset for our organization,” said Zimmerman. “This extension will allow us to continue to expand our reach, explore new revenue streams and collaborate across multiple platforms to bring the latest and greatest Blues content to our passionate fan base.”

Along with the broadcast of all Blues games, featuring radio play-by-play announcer Chris Kerber and radio color analyst Joey Vitale, the partnership will integrate Blues content across all Hubbard-owned stations, including 105.7 The Point, KSHE 95, New Country WIL 92.3 and 106.5 The Arch throughout the upcoming hockey season. Fans will continue to enjoy dedicated hockey shows such as ‘Last Minute Blues Podcast’ with Donny Fandango and recently named Bally Sports TV color analyst Jamie Rivers, as well as learn about Blues promotional initiatives, including the upcoming Blues & Brews outdoor street party at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery on Friday, Sept. 22. The event, with Bud Light, 101 ESPN, and WIL 92.3 as presenting partners, features musicians Chris Lane and Marquise Knox and tickets are still available at stlouisblues.com.

“Hubbard Broadcasting and 101 ESPN are very excited to extend this new five-year partnership with the St. Louis Blues,” said Kijowski. “This relationship brings exciting opportunities for joint initiatives that will captivate fans, engage communities, and amplify our shared message of teamwork and determination.”

Since 2009, 101 ESPN has been the only local and live sports talk radio station in the St. Louis area, delivering quality sports programming, innovative features and online content for area sports fans. The station boasts some of the biggest names in sports talk radio, including “The Opening Drive” with Randy Karraker, Super Bowl Champion, Carey Davis and Brook Grimsley and popular shows such as The Fast Lane with NHL alum Jamie Rivers and host Anthony Stalter and BK & Ferrario featuring Brandon Kiley and Alex Ferrario. The station's show hosts and contributors have been nominated and awarded numerous industry accolades, including back-to-back nominations for the National Association of Broadcasters' Marconi Award for Sports/Talk radio in 2017 and 2018.