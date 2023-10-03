News Feed

ACHA National Championship returns to St. Louis in 2025, 2027, 2028

Blues assign 4 players to Thunderbirds

Blues assign 4 players to Springfield

Gaudette assigned to Springfield

Blues trim 14 players from training camp roster

3 players assigned to junior teams

Steve's Hot Dogs to open at Enterprise Center

Behind the Scenes: 2023-24 Open Video

Fake owl found outside Blues practice rink

Blues begin first training camp practices

Blues begin training camp with Content Day

Bally Sports announces 2023-24 Blues TV schedule

Schenn named Blues' 24th captain

Bitten, Welinski join Blues on pro tryouts

Blues announce jersey schedule for 2023-24 season

Blues open training camp on Sept. 21

Blues finish 1-1 at Prospect Showcase

Home run for Hayes

Blues comeback falls short in Columbus

By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

Jakub Vrana recorded two goals and an assist, and Sammy Blais added a goal, but it wasn't enough to complete a comeback against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night at Nationwide Arena.

The Blues fell 5-3.

Columbus jumped out to a 4-0 lead early in the second period on goals from Boone Jenner, Kirill Marchenko, Justin Danforth, Cole Sillinger.

Johnny Gaudreau sealed the game with an empty netter for the Blue Jackets.

The Blues fell to 2-2-2 on the preseason and will be back in action on Thursday in Dallas.

Game Highlights: Blue Jackets 5, Blues 3

Vrana on 5-3 loss at CBJ