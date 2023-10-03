Blues comeback falls short in Columbus

Jakub Vrana recorded two goals and an assist, and Sammy Blais added a goal, but it wasn't enough to complete a comeback against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night at Nationwide Arena.

The Blues fell 5-3.

Columbus jumped out to a 4-0 lead early in the second period on goals from Boone Jenner, Kirill Marchenko, Justin Danforth, Cole Sillinger.

Johnny Gaudreau sealed the game with an empty netter for the Blue Jackets.

The Blues fell to 2-2-2 on the preseason and will be back in action on Thursday in Dallas.