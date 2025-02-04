Blues celebrate Black History Month

Black History Month is in full swing, and the St. Louis Blues are honoring the occasion with a variety of initiatives throughout the month of February.

Here are the most prominent Black History Month recognitions the Blues have planned:

- The Blues will host teenagers and mentors from Sankofa Unity Center during the game vs. Edmonton on Feb. 4. Guests will enjoy suite tickets, food and beverages, Blues memorabilia and transportation provided by JED Limousines.

- The team continues its commitment to growing hockey in the St. Louis area by supporting more than 60 North City Blues players who will complete their 2024-25 season this month. Participants received a full set of hockey equipment, 14-weeks of on-ice instruction and off-ice STEAM learning opportunities in partnership with the National Blues Museum.

- On Feb. 13, the St. Louis Blues People of Color Employee Resource Group will host a Lunch & Learn event featuring the powerful documentary “Ice Queens,” which highlights the contributions of Black women in hockey. This inspiring film showcases their pivotal role in the sport and celebrates their achievements. As a special treat, Black-owned business Patty’s Cheesecake will be providing snacks for the event, allowing attendees to support local entrepreneurs while enjoying the presentation.

- Fans attending the game on Feb. 25 vs. Seattle can cheer on members of the North City Blues program as they take the ice for the Youth Hockey Rising Stars presented by First Community Credit Union during the first intermission.

- The annual Black History Night benefitting Cardinal Ritter will take place during the Feb. 25 game vs. Seattle. This special night is planned by Cardinal Ritter College Prep graduating seniors who receive an internship with the Blues front office and scholarship provided by Blues for Kids. This season's interns, Jahari and Whitney, worked with various departments within the Blues organization to create fundraising opportunities and develop ways to spotlight Cardinal Ritter College Prep throughout the game. Fans can support this initiative by purchasing special theme night tickets. A portion of each ticket sold will help provide a scholarship for Cardinal Ritter students.

- The club's People of Color Resource Group is hosting a minority networking event during the game on Feb. 25. The event hopes to bring together diverse professionals in the community and offers an excellent opportunity to connect, share ideas, and foster relationships in an inclusive and welcoming environment. Click here for a special ticket offer and to learn more.

- Specially-designed T-shirts and pucks were also created by this year’s Cardinal Ritter interns and will be sold in STL Authentics locations throughout Enterprise Center, at the Blues for Kids Section outside of Portal 15 and through an online auction featuring Blues game-used and autographed memorabilia, which will open from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Feb. 25 with all proceeds benefitting future scholarships at Cardinal Ritter College Prep.

- Fans are encouraged to stop by the Blues for Kids section outside Portal 15 throughout each home game in February to pick up a specially-designed Black History Month Spotlight poster created by the Blues’ Cardinal Ritter interns that feature Blues forward Mathieu Joseph.

- The Blues have partnered with students from Armstrong Elementary School, Carr Lane Middle School and Cardinal Ritter High School to design Blues Black History Month themed pucks. These designs will be on display for fans to cast their vote for their favorite design during the Feb. 22, Feb. 23 and Feb. 25 home games. The designer of the puck that receives the most votes from each school will receive tickets to a Blues game and a chance to meet a player. Fans can place their vote at the Blues for Kids section outside of Portal 15.