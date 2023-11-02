News Feed

Rantanen, Avalanche get back on track with win against Blues

Stastny retires after 17-year NHL career

Gaudette named AHL Player of the Month

Blues prospects embark on new seasons

Demko makes 22 saves, Canucks shut out Blues

Hofer makes 27 saves, earns first NHL shutout in Blues win against Flames

Hofer becomes 3rd-youngest to record shutout for Blues

Bouwmeester surprises Blues at morning skate in Calgary

Edwardsville Tigers Hockey Club Partners With Blues for Kids for Hockey Fights Cancer Challenge

Jets score twice in 18 seconds, hold off Blues

Armstrong reaches 1,000 games milestone with Blues

Saad scores twice in Blues win against Penguins

Coyotes score 3 on power play in win against Blues

Blues name 2024 Hall of Fame class

Blues present Jofa Tkachuk helmet to player of the game

Dvorsky re-assigned to OHL's Sudbury Wolves

Blues defeat Kraken in shootout for 1st win

Buchnevich sustains upper-body injury

Blues Better Halves, Operation Shower host baby shower for military mothers

Operation Shower Blues
By Jacob Stinson
St. Louis Blues

Blues for Kids, Blues Better Halves and Operation Shower teamed up to provide a group baby shower for 30 military moms and moms-to-be at Enterprise Center on Thursday.

Operation Shower is a nonprofit organization that provides baby showers for military families to ease the stress of deployment.

“For women who are expecting a baby and whose partners are deployed, and especially for expectant moms who are active duty themselves, the impending arrival of a child can be both exciting and stressful,” founder LeAnn Morrissey said in a statement. “Operation Shower was created to provide these courageous women with love, support and an opportunity to celebrate this wonderful milestone together.”

Every mother at Thursday’s shower was either an active-duty military member or the spouse or partner of an active duty or deployed member of Fort Leonard Wood, Whiteman Air Force Base or another Missouri military base.

After a catered brunch, the Blues Better Halves hosted a raffle, played games with and gave a speech to the expectant mothers. Each mother left with a gift basket including a crib, Diaper Genie, gift cards and other Blues-themed baby essentials.

Thursday marked the fifth year the Blues Better Halves have partnered with Operation Shower.

“We want to say thank you to all the expectant mothers for the sacrifices you make daily for all of us,” Chloe Faulk, wife of Blues defenseman Justin Faulk, said Thursday. “We admire your strength and your selflessness, and you truly are amazing.”

Operation Shower St. Louis Blues Better Halves