Pavel Buchnevich, Oskar Sundqvist and Jordan Kyrou scored for the St. Louis Blues on Saturday to help the club to a 3-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes in their preseason opener.

Arizona attempted to mount a third period comeback, getting goals from Zach Sanford and Milos Kelemen, but the Blues held on for the victory to improve to 1-0 in the preseason.

The teams meet again at 7 p.m. at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas to complete the split-squad contest.