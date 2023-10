ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned four players to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Players assigned include forwards Mackenzie MacEachern and Nathan Walker, defenseman Calle Rosen and goaltender Malcolm Subban.

The Blues will visit the Dallas Stars to open the 2023-24 regular-season schedule on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 7 p.m. at American Airlines Center.