Blues acquire 5th-round pick from NY Islanders for Perunovich

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has acquired a conditional fifth round draft pick in 2026 from the New York Islanders in exchange for defenseman Scott Perunovich.

Perunovich, 26, was originally drafted by the Blues in the second round, No. 45 overall, of the 2018 NHL Draft.

This season, the Hibbing, Minnesota, native has appeared in 24 games, logging six points (two goals, four assists) and six penalty minutes.

Overall, Perunovich has dressed in 97 career NHL regular-season games, totaling 29 points (two goals, 27 assists) and 26 penalty minutes.