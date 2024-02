Blue Note Cup set for March 2-3

The St. Louis Blues and First Community Credit Union are proud to continue their tradition of supporting youth hockey with the annual Blue Note Cup championships, which will be held March 2-3 at Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights.

Thirty-five different teams from Missouri, Illinois and Arkansas took home a Blue Note Cup in 2023. Now, a new crop of teams will get a chance to earn that title.

Blue Note Cup championship games begin Saturday at 7:45 a.m. and continue through Sunday evening.

Fans attending the Blue Note Cup will have the opportunity to purchase new and game-used Blues equipment from Rinkside Reserve, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday.