Binnington ranks second in Blues goalie wins

binnington_closeup
By Kylie Wagner / St. Louis Blues

With Tuesday's 3-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Jordan Binnington has taken sole possession of second in franchise history in wins with 149.

Binnington made 21 saves in Tuesday's win. He was previously tied for second with Jake Allen, who recorded 148 career wins as a Blue.

Since emerging on the scene in the 2018-19 season, Binnington has played 290 regular-season games, posting a 149-99-31 record. This season, Binnington has posted a 2.87 goals-against average and a .903 save-percentage.

Binnington is now just two wins from matching Mike Liut (151) for the franchise record.

WINS BY A BLUES GOALTENDER

  1. Mike Liut (151)
  2. Jordan Binnington (149)
  3. Jake Allen (148)
  4. Curtis Joseph (137)
  5. Grant Fuhr (108)
  6. Brian Elliott (104)
  7. Greg Millen (85)
  8. Jaroslav Halak (83)
  9. Brent Johnson (76)
  10. Rick Wamsley (75)

