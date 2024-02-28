Behind the Mask: Jordan Binnington the Gatekeeper

An intimidating-looking shadowed figure resembling the grim reaper — another type of gatekeeper — appears on the right side. The Delmar Loop Lions, featured on each side of the mask, serve as the gatekeepers to University City. It was E.G. Lewis, the original mayor and founder of University City, who decided that the lions would guard the entrance on Delmar Boulevard while perched atop 40-foot limestone pylons.
The Arch represents St. Louis as the gateway to the West. The Clydesdales, introduced at Anheuser-Busch to celebrate the end of prohibition, are one of the most recognizable icons in the city. And an ever-watchful owl, which often represent good vision and wisdom, symbolize how Binnington has grown and matured in the four years since his triumphant arrival that carried the Blues to their first-ever Stanley Cup championship in 2019.
Overall, it's quite a look — different from anything we've seen from Binnington before.
Here's hoping the opposition won't be getting much past this gatekeeper anytime soon.