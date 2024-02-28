Behind the Mask: Jordan Binnington the Gatekeeper

Take one look at Jordan Binnington’s new goalie mask and you might notice a common theme — it’s all about St. Louis.

There’s the Gateway Arch, of course, and the Budweiser Clydesdales. It also features the lions at the entrance to the Delmar Loop, and the fleur de lis that you see on the St. Louis flag.

But look a little deeper and you’ll uncover there’s a whole lot more to this design than first meets the eye.