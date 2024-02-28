Behind the Mask: Jordan Binnington the Gatekeeper

binnington_gatekeeper
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

Take one look at Jordan Binnington’s new goalie mask and you might notice a common theme — it’s all about St. Louis.

There’s the Gateway Arch, of course, and the Budweiser Clydesdales. It also features the lions at the entrance to the Delmar Loop, and the fleur de lis that you see on the St. Louis flag.

But look a little deeper and you’ll uncover there’s a whole lot more to this design than first meets the eye.

binnington_mask_right_square
binnington_mask_left_square

Traditionally, Blues goaltenders have always had masks that pay homage to the city’s deep roots in blues music. Binnington’s masks have certainly done that — since he’s arrived in the NHL, nearly all of them have featured a Blue Note, piano keys, trumpets and other music notes of some kind.

But with this one, he wanted something deeper.

With the help of long-time mask designer David Gunnarsson and Blues Goalie Coach David Alexander, Binnington explores the concept of being a gatekeeper — a person responsible for guarding something important. In this case, it’s guarding his net, the city he loves and keeping opposing forces from penetrating both.

An intimidating-looking shadowed figure resembling the grim reaper — another type of gatekeeper — appears on the right side. The Delmar Loop Lions, featured on each side of the mask, serve as the gatekeepers to University City. It was E.G. Lewis, the original mayor and founder of University City, who decided that the lions would guard the entrance on Delmar Boulevard while perched atop 40-foot limestone pylons.

The Arch represents St. Louis as the gateway to the West. The Clydesdales, introduced at Anheuser-Busch to celebrate the end of prohibition, are one of the most recognizable icons in the city. And an ever-watchful owl, which often represent good vision and wisdom, symbolize how Binnington has grown and matured in the four years since his triumphant arrival that carried the Blues to their first-ever Stanley Cup championship in 2019.

Overall, it's quite a look — different from anything we've seen from Binnington before.

Here's hoping the opposition won't be getting much past this gatekeeper anytime soon.

binnington_mask_reaper
binnington_mask_clydesdales
binnington_mask_lions
binnington_mask_fleurdelis

News Feed

Projected Lineup: Feb. 28 at Edmonton

Armstrong joins The Hockey News Pre-Game Show

Preview: Blues at Oilers

Monahan has goal, assist, Jets defeat Blues for 4th straight win

Faulk activated from injured reserve

Blues Alumni face NHL Alumni and Celebrities in Puck Cancer Charity Game on April 5

Red Wings score 4 in 1st period, cruise past Blues

2017 Winter Classic jersey ranked No. 2 by The Athletic

Blues prospects featured on cover of The Hockey News

Blues score 3 in 32 seconds, shut out Islanders

Blues set franchise record with 3 goals in 32 seconds

Neighbours skates with North City Blues

Perunovich activated from injured reserve

Blues announce Pride Night activations vs. NY Islanders

Bolduc recalled; Faulk, Perunovich on injured reserve

Matthews scores No. 49, Maple Leafs defeat Blues for 4th straight win

Saros makes 35 saves, Predators defeat Blues

SZA rocks Blues jersey in new music video