Bally Sports slated to air 71 regular-season Blues games in 2024-25
The St. Louis Blues today unveiled the team’s regional broadcast schedule for the 2024-25 NHL season, featuring 71 regular season games on Bally Sports Midwest. The telecasts will continue to be anchored by Blues LIVE, before and after every game, on Bally Sports Midwest.
As previously announced, the Blues are currently scheduled to have 11 games featured on national television during the upcoming season, including Tuesday's season-opening game from Seattle (3:30 p.m. CT) on ESPN, ESPN+ and the Thursday, Oct. 10 game from San Jose (9:30 p.m. CT) on ESPN+ and Hulu.
To view the full broadcast schedule, visit stlouisblues.com/watch
Bally Sports Schedule Highlights
- The first regular season Blues telecast on Bally Sports will be Friday, Oct. 11 at 8:30 p.m. CT as the Blues face the Vegas Golden Knights on the road.
- Bally Sports will televise the Blues Hall of Fame pregame ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 5:30 p.m. CT before the Blues host the Dallas Stars.
- The Blues go head-to-head with the 2023-24 Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers two times this season. The first meeting is Dec. 20 in Florida and the second is Feb. 6 in St. Louis on Bally Sports.
- The first meeting between the Blues and the Utah Hockey Club will take place on Bally Sports on Thursday, Nov. 7. The regular season finale for St. Louis will also be against Utah on Tuesday, April 15.
Meet the Broadcast Team
Bally Sports Midwest will have familiar faces on its Blues telecasts for the 2024-25 season:
- John Kelly – Now in his 21st season as the television voice of the Blues, matching the number of years his Hockey Hall of Fame father, Dan Kelly, called Blues games on radio and television.
- Jamie Rivers – Begins his second season as analyst. Rivers played in the NHL for 11 seasons, including five total seasons with the Blues from 1995-99 and 2006-07.
- Andy Strickland – Returns for his 13th season as rinkside reporter.
- Alexa Datt – Fourth season as a host of Blues LIVE and reporter for select Blues telecasts.
- Scott Warmann – Ninth season as a host for Blues LIVE.
- Bernie Federko – Analyst on Blues LIVE since 2000, Federko played 14 seasons in the NHL, including 13 with the Blues. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2002.
- Joey Vitale – Returns for his second season as an analyst on Blues LIVE. The St. Louis native played six NHL seasons with the Penguins and Coyotes from 2010-16.
How to Find Blues Telecasts on Bally Sports
- The Bally Sports app will again make all Blues games – plus pre- and postgame shows – produced by the network available for live streaming when fans authenticate with their pay TV credentials or subscribe directly to the app.
- Blues telecasts are widely available throughout Missouri, Indiana, Illinois, and Iowa through cable, satellite and over-the-top providers, including AT&T U-verse, Charter Spectrum, Comcast Xfinity (now available on the Ultimate tier package), Cox Communications, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo and Mediacom.
Bally Sports Broadcast Schedule
OCTOBER
Oct. 11 at Vegas Golden Knights
Oct. 17 vs. New York Islanders
Oct. 19 vs. Carolina Hurricanes
Oct. 22 vs. Winnipeg Jets
Oct. 24 at Toronto Maple Leafs
Oct. 26 at Montreal Canadiens
Oct. 29 at Ottawa Senators
Oct. 31 at Philadelphia Flyers
NOVEMBER
Nov. 2 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Nov. 5 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Nov. 7 vs. Utah Hockey Club
Nov. 9 vs. Washington Capitals
Nov. 12 vs. Boston Bruins
Nov. 16 at Boston Bruins
Nov. 17 at Carolina Hurricanes
Nov. 21 vs. San Jose Sharks
Nov. 23 at New York Islanders
Nov. 25 at New York Rangers
Nov. 27 at New Jersey Devils
Nov. 30 vs. Philadelphia Flyers
DECEMBER
Dec. 3 at Winnipeg Jets
Dec. 5 at Calgary Flames
Dec. 7 at Edmonton Oilers
Dec. 10 at Vancouver Canucks
Dec. 12 vs. San Jose Sharks
Dec. 14 at Dallas Stars
Dec. 15 vs. New York Rangers
Dec. 17 vs. New Jersey Devils
Dec. 19 at Tampa Bay Lightning
Dec. 20 at Florida Panthers
Dec. 23 at Detroit Red Wings
Dec. 27 vs. Nashville Predators
Dec. 29 vs. Buffalo Sabres
JANUARY
Jan. 3 vs. Ottawa Senators
Jan. 4 at Columbus Blue Jackets
Jan. 7 at Minnesota Wild
Jan. 9 vs. Anaheim Ducks
Jan. 11 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
Jan. 14 vs. Calgary Flames
Jan. 16 vs. Calgary Flames
Jan. 18 at Utah Hockey Club
Jan. 20 at Vegas Golden Knights
Jan. 23 vs. Vegas Golden Knights
Jan. 25 vs. Dallas Stars
Jan. 27 vs. Vancouver Canucks
Jan. 31 at Colorado Avalanche
FEBRUARY
Feb. 2 at Utah Hockey Club
Feb. 6 vs. Florida Panthers
Feb. 8 vs. Chicago Blackhawks
Feb. 22 vs. Winnipeg Jets
Feb. 23 vs. Colorado Avalanche
Feb. 25 vs. Seattle Kraken
Feb. 27 at Washington Capitals
MARCH
March 1 vs. Los Angeles Kings
March 5 at Los Angeles Kings
March 7 at Anaheim Ducks
March 8 at Los Angeles Kings
March 13 at Pittsburgh Penguins
March 15 at Minnesota Wild
March 16 vs. Anaheim Ducks
March 22 vs. Chicago Blackhawks
March 23 vs. Nashville Predators
March 25 vs. Montreal Canadiens
March 27 at Nashville Predators
March 29 at Colorado Avalanche
APRIL
April 1 vs. Detroit Red Wings
April 3 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
April 5 vs. Colorado Avalanche
April 7 at Winnipeg Jets
April 12 at Seattle Kraken
April 15 vs. Utah Hockey Club