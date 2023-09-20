Bally Sports announces 2023-24 Blues TV schedule

Three preseason home games to stream on the Bally Sports app

The Blues’ three preseason home games at Enterprise Center will be streamed live on the Bally Sports app and BallySports.com.

Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Arizona – 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 26 vs. Columbus – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Chicago – 7 p.m.

Fans can stream the games by signing into the app with their pay-TV provider user ID and password, or by subscribing to Bally Sports+. This is the sixth year in which select Blues preseason games are being streamed by Bally Sports.