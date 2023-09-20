ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues and Bally Sports today announced the team’s regional broadcast schedule for the 2023-24 season.
Bally Sports announces 2023-24 Blues TV schedule
Local TV schedule includes three preseason games played at Enterprise Center
Bally Sports to carry 69 regular-season games
Bally Sports will televise 69 regular-season games in its 27th season as the home of the Blues. The Blues’ remaining 13 regular-season games will air as part of the NHL’s national package. The season will get underway Thursday, Oct. 12, when the Blues visit Dallas on Bally Sports; coverage will start with a one-hour pregame show at 6 p.m. The home opener at Enterprise Center on Saturday, Oct. 14, vs. Seattle, will also air on Bally Sports. John Kelly will call the action alongside Jamie Rivers, in his first season as lead analyst.
Three preseason home games to stream on the Bally Sports app
The Blues’ three preseason home games at Enterprise Center will be streamed live on the Bally Sports app and BallySports.com.
- Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Arizona – 2 p.m.
- Tuesday, Sept. 26 vs. Columbus – 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Chicago – 7 p.m.
Fans can stream the games by signing into the app with their pay-TV provider user ID and password, or by subscribing to Bally Sports+. This is the sixth year in which select Blues preseason games are being streamed by Bally Sports.
Vitale, Mayers added to TV studio team
Blues radio analyst Joey Vitale and former Blues forward Jamal Mayers will join the Bally Sports broadcast team this season. They’ll be studio analysts for select games on the Blues Live pregame and postgame shows and intermission reports. Vitale and Mayers join Hall-of-Famer Bernie Federko as analysts. Alexa Datt and Scott Warmann host Blues Live, with reporting from Andy Strickland.
How to watch the Blues
Fans can watch the Blues on Bally Sports on cable, satellite and streaming TV providers throughout the region. In addition, fans can now stream Blues games with a subscription to Bally Sports+, the stand-alone streaming service that gives fans direct access to Blues games. For more information on how to watch the Blues, visit stlouisblues.com/watch or ballysports.com.