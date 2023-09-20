News Feed

Schenn named Blues' 24th captain

Schenn named Blues' 24th captain
Bitten, Welinski join Blues on pro tryouts

Bitten, Welinski join Blues on pro tryouts
Blues announce jersey schedule for 2023-24 season

Blues announce jersey schedule for 2023-24 season
Blues open training camp on Sept. 21

Blues open training camp on Sept. 21
Blues finish 1-1 at Prospect Showcase

Blues finish 1-1 at Prospect Showcase
Home run for Hayes

Home run for Hayes
Blues to collaborate with Marquise Knox

Blues to collaborate with Marquise Knox
Ritchie joins Blues on professional tryout

Ritchie joins Blues on professional tryout
Ways to save on Blues tickets

Ways to save on Blues tickets for the 2023-24 season
Blues to compete at Prospect Showcase

Blues to compete at Prospect Showcase
Krug sidelined with right-foot injury

Krug sidelined with right-foot injury
2023-24 Season Preview: St. Louis Blues

2023-24 Season Preview: St. Louis Blues
3 questions facing the Blues

3 questions facing the St. Louis Blues
Langenbrunner named to 2023 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame class

Langenbrunner joins 2023 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame class
Blues release statements regarding Kapanen

Blues release statements regarding Kapanen
Blues sign five-year broadcast extension with 101 ESPN

Blues sign five-year extension with 101 ESPN
Binnington, Thomas, Schenn, Faulk and more to appear at Blues & Brews

Binnington, Thomas, Schenn, Faulk and more to appear at Blues & Brews
5 Blues games receive new start times

5 Blues games receive new start times

Bally Sports announces 2023-24 Blues TV schedule

Local TV schedule includes three preseason games played at Enterprise Center

schenn_kyrou_celeb
By St. Louis Blues
Digital Release

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues and Bally Sports today announced the team’s regional broadcast schedule for the 2023-24 season.

Bally Sports to carry 69 regular-season games

Bally Sports will televise 69 regular-season games in its 27th season as the home of the Blues. The Blues’ remaining 13 regular-season games will air as part of the NHL’s national package. The season will get underway Thursday, Oct. 12, when the Blues visit Dallas on Bally Sports; coverage will start with a one-hour pregame show at 6 p.m. The home opener at Enterprise Center on Saturday, Oct. 14, vs. Seattle, will also air on Bally Sports. John Kelly will call the action alongside Jamie Rivers, in his first season as lead analyst.

Three preseason home games to stream on the Bally Sports app

The Blues’ three preseason home games at Enterprise Center will be streamed live on the Bally Sports app and BallySports.com.

  • Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Arizona – 2 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Sept. 26 vs. Columbus – 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Chicago – 7 p.m.

Fans can stream the games by signing into the app with their pay-TV provider user ID and password, or by subscribing to Bally Sports+. This is the sixth year in which select Blues preseason games are being streamed by Bally Sports.

Vitale, Mayers added to TV studio team

Blues radio analyst Joey Vitale and former Blues forward Jamal Mayers will join the Bally Sports broadcast team this season. They’ll be studio analysts for select games on the Blues Live pregame and postgame shows and intermission reports. Vitale and Mayers join Hall-of-Famer Bernie Federko as analysts. Alexa Datt and Scott Warmann host Blues Live, with reporting from Andy Strickland.

How to watch the Blues

Fans can watch the Blues on Bally Sports on cable, satellite and streaming TV providers throughout the region. In addition, fans can now stream Blues games with a subscription to Bally Sports+, the stand-alone streaming service that gives fans direct access to Blues games. For more information on how to watch the Blues, visit stlouisblues.com/watch or ballysports.com.