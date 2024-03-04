ACHA National Championships set for March 7-17

The ACHA National Championships, presented byFloHockey, will be hosted at Centene Community Ice Center and the Maryville University Hockey Center from March 7 through March 17.

The American Collegiate Hockey Association was founded in 1991 and features more than 461 college and university-affiliated teams representing 48 states and two Canadian provinces. The organization represents approximately 13,000 players.

Area teams participating in the championship tournaments this year include Missouri State (Division 1), Illinois State (Division 1) and Mizzou (Division 3).

“The decision by the ACHA to bring its annual National Championships back to St. Louis and the Centene Community Ice Center for a multi-year engagement is further evidence of the excellence of our region as a host for the biggest amateur hockey events in North America,” Blues President and CEO Chris Zimmerman said. “In partnership with the St. Louis Sports Commission, we are constantly working with leaders throughout St. Louis to position our region at the center of amateur hockey in this country and advance the growth of the sport at every level of competition. We are committed to continuing to build on that success to attract major international hockey events here and we thank the ACHA for its ongoing collaboration and contributions to the development of hockey at the grassroots level across the St. Louis region.”

The event is co-hosted by the St. Louis Sports Commission and the St. Louis Blues and will feature players from 82 teams across all five ACHA divisions—Men’s Division 1, 2, and 3 and Women’s Divisions 1 and 2.

The ACHA National Championships will also return to St. Louis in 2025, 2027 and 2028.

