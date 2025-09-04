6 players join Blues & Brews lineup on Sept. 19

Brayden Schenn, Cam Fowler, Jimmy Snuggerud, Nick Bjugstad, Pius Suter, Logan Mailloux and Jim Montgomery are all scheduled to appear at Blues & Brews on Friday, Sept. 19 at the Anheuser-Busch brewery.

The outdoor street party, presented in partnership with Bud Light, 101 ESPN and 92.3 WIL, will also feature appearances by Blues Alumni and live music from the Grammy-nominated/platinum-selling trio The Band Perry. Food trucks and merchandise outlets will also be available on the historic streets of the brewery.

Tickets are on sale now for $25 and include a complimentary Anheuser-Busch product (21 and over) or bottled water.

Doors for Blues and Brews will open at 6 p.m. while the on-stage festivities, hosted by the Blues broadcast team of Chris Kerber and Joey Vitale, will begin at 6:30 p.m. To purchase tickets and see the full event timeline, visit stlouisblues.com/bluesbrews.

The Anheuser-Busch Brewery is located at 1200 Lynch St, St. Louis, MO 63118.

Attendees are allowed to bring their own lawn chairs, but they must be removed from any cover or bag.