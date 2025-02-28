2025 Blue Note Cup set for March 1-2

DSC03883
By Gabby Khodadad
St. Louis Blues

The annual Blue Note Cup Championship is back in action this weekend, marking the culmination of the Missouri Youth Hockey season. The event is supported by the St. Louis Blues and its youth hockey partner, First Community Credit Union.

The Blue Note Cup will take place March 1-2 primarily at Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights. It will feature the final 74 teams across 37 divisions in the Missouri Youth Hockey playoffs. Games will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday and run through Sunday evening.

The Blues formed a partnership with Missouri Youth Hockey in 2016-17 to help bring the Blue Note Cup Championship to life, with the number of overall divisions competing for trophies expanding from 19 to 37 in that time. This growth includes an increase in older divisions, highlighting strong retention across youth hockey in the region.

Due to significant expansion in the group, the 6U/8U festival which accompanies the event will move to Maryville University Hockey Center this year. Participation almost doubled for 2025, growing from 92 teams to 170.

Fans attending this weekend's festivities will also have the opportunity to purchase new and game-used Blues equipment from Rinkside Reserve, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday at Centene Community Ice Center.

Follow St. Louis Blues Youth Hockey X, Instagram and Facebook and search #BlueNoteCup on social media to stay up-to-date throughout the weekend. Blue Note Cup results will be posted on stlouisblues.com following the conclusion of the tournament.

For more information on the tournaments, brackets and divisions, and for the full 6U/8U festival schedule, check out Missouri Hockey's website.

Saturday, March 1

PLAGER RINK

9 a.m. - Squirt C3 - Lady Falcons vs. Meramec
10:40 a.m. - Squirt C2 - Affton vs. Twin Bridges
12:20 p.m. - Squirt B2 - St. Peters vs. Rockets
2 p.m. - PeeWee A3 - Kirkwood vs. Meramec
3:40 p.m. - Squirt B1 - Decatur vs. St. Peters
5:20 p.m. - Squirt A1 - Rockets vs. Kirkwood
7 p.m. - PeeWee C3 - Cyclones vs. Southern Illinois

NHL RINK

9:20 a.m. - Squirt A3 - Kirkwood vs. St. Peters
11 a.m. - PeeWee C2 - Affton vs. Twin Bridges
12:40 p.m. - PeeWee B3 - Affton vs. Kirkwood
2:20 p.m. - Bantam B1 - St. Peters vs. Northwest Arkansas
4 p.m. - Bantam A1 - Affton vs. Kirkwood
5:40 p.m. - Squirt A2 - Chesterfield vs. Southern Illinois
7:20 p.m. - Squirt B3 - Twin Bridges vs. St. Peters

USA RINK

9:40 a.m. - Bantam A2 - Twin Bridges vs. St. Peters
11:20 a.m. - Tier 2 9U SQ AA - Eagles 9U vs. Knights 9U
1:15 p.m. - Tier 2 10U SQ AA - Eagles 10U vs. Knights 10U
3:10 p.m. - Tier 2 11U PW AA - Eagles 11U vs. Knights 11U
5:05 p.m. - Tier 2 12U PW AA - Eagles 12U vs. Knights 12U
7:00 p.m. - Tier 2 13U BAN AA - Sting 13U vs. Knights 13U

Sunday, March 2

PLAGER RINK

8:45 a.m. - Bantam C - Rockets vs. Lady Liberty
10:25 a.m. - PeeWee B2 - Chesterfield vs. Mid-Missouri
12:05 p.m. - Squirt C1 - Kirkwood vs. Decatur
1:45 p.m. - PeeWee A1 - Affton vs. KC Outlaws
3:25 p.m. - Midget 16U A - Rockets vs. Rockets
5:35 p.m. - Midget 16U AA - Twin Bridges vs. Affton

NHL RINK

8:30 a.m. - PeeWee A2 - Kirkwood vs. Southern Illinois
10:10 a.m. - PeeWee C1 - Kirkwood vs. Lady Falcons
11:50 a.m. - Midget 18U AA - Kirkwood vs. Rockets
2:00 p.m. - Bantam A3 - Chesterfield vs. Springfield (IL)
3:40 p.m. - Bantam B3 - St. Peters vs. Southern Illinois
5:20 p.m. - PeeWee B1 - Kirkwood vs. St. Peters

USA RINK

9 a.m. - Bantam B2 - St. Peters vs. Mid-Missouri
10:40 a.m. - Tier 1 9U SQ AAA - CarsShield 9U vs. Blues 9U
12:35 p.m. - Tier 1 10U SQ AAA - CarShield 10U vs. Blues 10U
2:30 p.m. - Tier 1 11U PW AAA - CarShield 11U vs. Blues 11U
4:25 p.m. - Tier 1 12U PW AAA - CarShield 12U vs. Blues 12U

News Feed

Broberg scores twice, Blues defeat Capitals for 4th win in past 5 games

Schenn brothers set to mark grand achievement

Kaiton returns to radio booth to call Blues-Capitals

Schenn plays in 1,000th NHL game

Thomas stays hot, Blues score 7 in win against Kraken

Blues score 3 unanswered to rally past Avalanche

Vilardi scores twice, Jets edge Blues in shootout for 9th straight win

Binnington, Parayko win 4 Nations Face-Off title

Bolduc recalled from Springfield

FanDuel Sports Network now available on Prime Video

Canada, U.S. to face off for 4 Nations title

Watch 6 historic Blues games free over-the-air only on Matrix Midwest

Blues acquire Andonovski in trade with Penguins

Zimmerman to receive Lou Lamoriello Award

4 Nations Face-Off schedule, rosters, format 

Bolduc assigned to Springfield 

Thomas ties game late, Blues recover to defeat Blackhawks in shootout

Suter reaches 1,500 NHL games milestone