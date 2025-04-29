Werenski's consistent greatness led to Norris conversation

Speaking with BlueJackets.com when the Blue Jackets visited Toronto in April, Friedman echoed those thoughts.

“This year, everyone has been reminded he’s a cornerstone of this organization and he’s one of the best players in the league,” Friedman said. “He deserves to be discussed in the Norris Trophy race with Quinn Hughes and Cale Makar, and as far as I’m concerned, he deserves to be mentioned in the Hart Trophy race with the (Leon) Draisaitls, the (Connor) Hellebuycks, the (Nathan) MacKinnons, the (Nikita) Kucherovs. He deserves to be in that conversation.”

While Werenski shined consistently for the Blue Jackets throughout the 82-game season, it helped that he also brought his best in the NHL’s spotlight events as well. Werenski was the tournament’s leading scorer while playing for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off that featured the best players in the league in their country’s colors, and he had a pair of assists and skated nearly 30 minutes in the Jackets’ win over Detroit in the NHL Stadium Series game at Ohio Stadium.

Shining on the brightest of stages with the most eyeballs on them – the 4 Nations was the biggest story in sports in February, while the Stadium Series was the second largest crowd in league history plus ESPN’s largest audience for a regular-season game since getting NHL TV rights in 2021 – has a way of making people take notice.

“They say you make your money during the regular season, you make your name during the playoffs,” ESPN’s Mark Messier said while in Columbus to call the Stadium Series game. “We saw Zach Werenski in the 4 Nations tournament. He stood out, and it’s not easy to stand out with that much talent on the ice. What a hockey player, what a story he’s become. What a leader he’s become.

“His game is just so beautiful to watch. He’s an effortless skater. He reminds me a lot of a mix of Nick Lidstrom and (Scott) Neidermayer, for comparisons. What a great hockey player he is.”

It's also not like Werenski's play took the hockey world by surprise. A standout with Team USA in the junior ranks, he was the eighth overall selection in the 2015 draft, then built a reputation as one of the top offensive defensemen in the league. He’s a two-time All-Star and led all NHL defensemen in goals in 2019-20, so Werenski has always received notice around the league.

But given his performance this season, the way Columbus garnered headlines around the sport and his efforts on the biggest stages, the season was a perfect storm to elevate him from the conversation of NHL All-Star to elite player.

“I think we’ve been reminded, right?” Friedman said. “I don’t think that it was simply that people forgot that Zach Werenski was a great player, it’s just that he didn’t have a stage recently where he could show that as much. I think now this year, the way that he’s played both in the 4 Nations and for the Blue Jackets in the race, people have been like, ‘Ahh, I’m reminded of how good he is.’”

A Quiet Star

As you may have noticed, we’ve gotten this far into a story about Werenski without hearing from, well, Werenski. Questions about his performance were natural given how good and how consistent it was throughout the season, but rarely did Werenski embrace talking about it, focusing his efforts squarely on his quest to help the Blue Jackets return to the postseason.

The 2020 season was the last time Werenski experienced the battle for the Stanley Cup, and his stated goal for the campaign was to get back into the competition for sport’s greatest trophy. If his performance could help the Blue Jackets do that, that was all that mattered.

“It’s one of those things where we’re in a great spot as a team right now, and I feel like a lot of the success and the numbers are coming from other guys’ success as well,” Werenski said late in the season. “I feel like it all goes hand in hand. I think I always felt like I had it in me – maybe not 80 points or 20-something goals, but I think I could be an impact player every night.

“It’s definitely cool to have the points and goals or whatever, but at the end of the day, it’s all about making the playoffs. I’m just trying to do my part.”

And that he did. Whether it was in the room, on the ice or in the community, Werenski brought his best every night.

Asked at the end of the season what that said about Werenski, head coach Dean Evason had a quick answer.

“Pretty much everything, right?” Evason said. “I actually talked to (assistant coach Scott Ford) on the bench. (Zach) is up in the play, in front of the net and you’re looking that way, and then you look back into our zone and he’s standing in front of our net. He’s one of the guys that we talk about is committed to playing both ends of the rink.

“It’s wonderful he scores points. No question we need points, we need goals, we need offense to win hockey games. But you have to keep it out of your net, too, and he’s committed to that. He’s been a big part of our team, obviously. He’s been a leader and will be for a long time.”