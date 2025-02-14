Kilbourne's Lewis doesn't let Type 1 diabetes stop him

Each year, an estimated 64,000 people are diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. Around 200,000 people under the age of 20 years old have Type 1 diabetes as well, according to Beyond Type 1.

One of those 200,000 is Worthington Kilbourne sophomore hockey player Jack Lewis.

Lewis is among a special group – even in pro athletics, the prevalence of diabetes in athletes is reported to be between only 0.73 percent to 1.59 percent.

It’s difficult to perform in such a high intensity sport like hockey, while also concentrating on your body at the same time. According to Lewis, he described it as kind of like multitasking.

“I feel like I have to be disciplined with my blood sugar and pay attention to it while also playing on the ice,” Lewis said. “I go out for my shift, come back and then check my blood sugar. I do that over and over and make sure I'm in a good range so that I feel good.”

Earlier this season, Worthington Kilbourne did a diabetes awareness “blue out” game, which Lewis said meant the world to him. Student and parent attendees in the crowd were given blue ribbons to wear in the crowd as they watched the game. Lewis’s teammates also wear blue ribbons on the back of their helmets to show support.

Lewis’s mother, Jen, also raises awareness as Kilbourne has athletes with diabetes beyond Jack.

“Jack is great kid who I think has actually enhanced his life through having to manage his diabetes,” Kilbourne head coach Greg Revak said. “As a freshman, he was a bit immature but has blossomed on and off the ice to become a beacon of inspiration and become a responsible top player for Kilbourne.

“As high school athletes, there are times where you need a push and someone to bring you into the battle. We can always rely on Jack to be that assertive and energetic force within the team to lead by example.”

The camaraderie among the team has been reflected on the ice, as Worthington Kilbourne won the Capital Hockey Conference’s Blue Division for the first time in 10 years. The Wolves begin OHSAA tournament play tonight with a game against Cincinnati St. Xavier. On the season, Lewis has five goals and 12 points in 26 games while playing on defense.

One of the most notable advocates for Type 1 diabetes in the sports world is Toronto Maple Leafs forward and former Blue Jacket Max Domi. Domi was diagnosed with diabetes at the age of 12, and his first question to the doctor was, “Can I still play hockey?” While T1D may offer some challenges, Domi was assured he could still do what he loved.

Lewis had the opportunity to meet Domi last year at a time when he was conflicted with his own T1D. Domi was very encouraging while listening to Lewis’ personal journey with diabetes.

“Meeting him inspired me to become a stronger person with diabetes,” Lewis said.

While Lewis said that Domi is a true inspiration to athletes with T1D like himself, his journey so far at the high school level can also serve as an inspiration. Even if you may be presented with obstacles along your journey, anyone can still play the sports they love, and Lewis is a perfect example of that.

Adam Welch is a senior interested in journalism at Olentangy Orange High School.