Winning Thoughts: Start spreading the news

That helper gave him 259 assists in his career, breaking a tie with Nash for most in team history. It’s always notable to see one of Nash’s CBJ records fall – it's taken a while, eh? – and Werenski certainly deserves it.

Of course, as he noted after the game, he’s not here for records, he’s here to win games.

“I mean, it’s cool,” he said of the record. “It’s one of those things, I said to these guys in the room after the game, it’s not possible without my teammates. I haven’t really thought about (the record), to be honest. I’m just trying to enjoy the year, enjoy the moment, enjoy the spot we’re in as a team and just keep going and playing my game.

“It’s one of those things where I don’t really care, as bad as it might sound. I just want to keep helping this team win.”

Werenski made it 260 career assists later with the helper on Mathieu Olivier’s game-winning goal that broke a 3-3 tie in the second, as his pass from the left wall was perfectly on the tape for the big man to redirect past Quick.

Werenski already had the CBJ record for points in a season by a defenseman, and he entered the game tied for the most goals (20) and assists (46) by a blueliner as well. The funny part? They were already his records set in previous seasons. Now, with 48 helpers on the season, he’s set that mark again and will surely keep adding to it.

3. The Blue Jackets yet again displayed their unique brand of perseverance through tough moments on the ice.

Let’s just be honest – giving up two shorthanded goals on the same power play is nobody’s idea of a good time.

Yet it happened to the Blue Jackets for just the second time in team history Sunday night, as what should have been a key moment to blow the game open turned into what could have been a disaster. Fantilli’s back-to-back goals had given them a 3-1 lead in the second period, and when Will Cuylle went to the box for holding, things were trending the Jackets' way.

Instead, the Blue Jackets’ focus slipped and New York took advantage, as Braden Schneider and Chris Kreider scored shorthanded goals 42 seconds apart to pull the Rangers even.

But instead of panicking, the Blue Jackets just put their nose back to the grindstone and were rewarded when Olivier and Dante Fabbro scored 1:44 apart late in the second period to give Columbus the lead for good.

“It could have went real sideways, right?” Evason said. “It’s a credit to the guys for (saying), ‘It’s OK.’ Stuff happens in the game, and they’re trying to score, too. They catch a couple of breaks. They score those goals, and it would have been easy or would have been understandable if we didn’t handle that well. But we did.”

Evason has said it before, but his team doesn’t seem to panic in such situations. Again, the Blue Jackets showed that they can overcome adversity.

“It didn’t faze us,” Werenski said. “I feel like it says a lot about our group. We just kept playing, kept sticking with it. I feel like for the most part we were in control the whole time, and it’s just a testament to how we played tonight. I feel like guys were dialed in, and we knew how big of a game it was.”