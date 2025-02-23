Winning Thoughts: Blue Jackets take care of business vs. Blackhawks

After CBJ wins, we'll give three takeaways about what stood out or what we'll remember from the Blue Jackets victory.

BLUE JACKETS 5, BLACKHAWKS 1

1. The Blue Jackets came back from two-week break ready to get back into a playoff push.

Columbus picked up a big two points against the Chicago Blackhawks to tie the Detroit Red Wings and Ottawa Senators in the Eastern Conference's top wild card spot.

The standings are lining up for a dramatic finish to this regular season as with 25 games remaining for Columbus, there are eight teams within five points of each other vying for two playoff spots.

The Blue Jackets and Red Wings will have back-to-back games with each other including the NHL Stadium Series game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday that is proving to be one of the most influential games of the season.

“Points are so important right now,” CBJ defenseman Zach Werenski said. “With just over a month and a half left in the season, we're battling with (Detroit). We're battling with Ottawa, the Rangers. It's fun to look at it, right? We're in a great spot.”

Winning hockey is fun to play and for this team, coming back and being in the hunt will make all of these games that are coming up both fun and exciting. Forward Kent Johnson, who had two goals in the win, said it was good to get back on the ice with all his teammates and compete again.

“I'm excited to just kind of keep going," Johnson said. "It's fun to just get back out there and be with the guys."

2. Werenski didn't miss a beat in extending his home point streak to 22 games.

After making his country proud as the points leader in the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, Werenski picked back up where he left off with one goal and two assists.