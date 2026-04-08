Winning Thoughts: Blue Jackets rally to massive win over Red Wings

After CBJ wins, we'll give three takeaways about what stood out or what we'll remember from the Blue Jackets' victory.

BLUE JACKETS 4, RED WINGS 3 (SHOOTOUT)

1. Rick Bowness said postgame that this time of year, your best players have to be your best players, and no one was bigger in this victory than Zach Werenski.

It’s a wide-open race for the Norris Trophy, but a few more games like that and Werenski might be clearing space on his mantle. The CBJ defenseman skated a career-high 33:26 and finished with a goal, the primary assist on the game-tying goal in the dying seconds, his first career shootout goal to clinch the win, plus 15 total shot attempts and four blocked shots.

Oh, and he did it all in his hometown of Detroit, with plenty of friends and family rooting him on, leading to an audible cheer when his fifth-round shootout winner got past John Gibson and sent the Blue Jackets bench spilling onto the ice in pandemonium.

“It’s really cool,” he said afterward. “I saw my parents after the game in the stands, saw my brother up there. Those are the moments you that you play the game for. I think that’s what makes it better. It would have been fun in any building, especially given what’s on the line, but I think just seeing them after the game, it definitely ranks pretty high up there for moments in a regular-season game for me.”

And to add to the legend, Werenski saved his best for last despite playing on essentially one foot. He took a spill behind the CBJ net late in overtime and his laces were cut in the process, so he quickly enlisted equipment manager Paul DeFazio for some repairs. In the heat of battle, though, the most DeFazio could do was wrap some clear tape around his left boot.

Considering the situation – Werenski was 0-for-3 in his career in the shootout, and he was in a wobbly skate – he didn’t expect he’d get the call in the skills competition. But as things got to the fifth round, assistant coach Mike Haviland – who had known about his cut laces – still chose to call out Werenski’s name in the shootout.