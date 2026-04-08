DETROIT -- Zach Werenski had a goal and an assist before scoring the winning shootout goal to help the Columbus Blue Jackets end a six-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday.
Blue Jackets tie it late, defeat Red Wings in shootout
Fantilli scores with :17 left, Werenski gets winner in tiebreaker for Columbus
“Those are the moments you play the game for,” said Werenski, who grew up as a Red Wings fan in suburban Detroit.
The shootout was tied 2-2 after four rounds, but Jet Greaves stopped James van Riemsdyk before Werenski beat John Gibson with a wrist shot for his first career shootout goal.
“This is obviously a massive win,” said Werenski, who played a game-high 33:26. “We were just focusing on Detroit, but now we’ll take the good stuff from this game and build off it for Buffalo.”
Adam Fantilli scored with a slap shot off Gibson’s shoulder with 17 seconds left in the third period with the extra attacker on to tie it 3-3. Werenski set it up by faking a one-timer and passing to Fantilli in the right circle.
“(Sean Monahan) did a great job at the (face-off) dot, and it was two quick passes from Zach and (Kirill) Marchenko,” he said. “I know I had a lane, but it was great to see it go in.”
Danton Heinen also scored and Greaves made 34 saves for Columbus (39-27-12).
The Blue Jackets remained two points behind the Ottawa Senators for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference and two points behind the Philadelphia Flyers for third place in the Metropolitan Division.
“We had to win that game,” Blue Jackets coach Rick Bowness said. “That was a great hockey game between two teams that are obviously very evenly matched -- we both came into tonight with 88 points.”
Justin Faulk scored twice and Dylan Larkin had a goal and an assist for the Red Wings (40-29-9), who have lost seven of their past nine games, including five straight at home. Gibson made 32 saves.
“That’s a disappointing finish, and I hope that’s not the one,” Larkin said. “I don’t want that game to be the final nail in the coffin.”
Detroit is tied with the New York Islanders, three points behind Ottawa and one behind Columbus for the second wild card.
“I liked our effort, and we got a point,” Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said. “That point might keep us alive. We are in must-win territory here, but we are still in it.”
The Blue Jackets took a 1-0 lead at 2:06 of the first period. Axel Sandin-Pellikka turned over the puck behind the Detroit net and Mason Marchment fed Heinen in front for his sixth goal of the season.
Larkin made it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 10:27. Erik Gudbranson blocked Larkin’s attempted pass to Alex DeBrincat at the back door, but Larkin was able to sweep in the loose puck for his 31st goal.
Faulk, who missed the previous two games with a lower-body injury, gave the Red Wings a 2-1 lead at 6:27 of the second period, splitting the defense and putting the puck over Greaves’ glove for his 13th goal.
Werenski made it 2-2 with a power-play goal at 10:59, beating Gibson with a long wrist shot over his right shoulder. Greaves got the secondary assist for his first NHL point.
Faulk put the Red Wings ahead 3-2 at 15:14 on a slap shot past Greaves’ blocker, but Fantilli’s slap shot went in off Gibson’s shoulder at 19:43 to force overtime.
“It’s not a great feeling at all,” Faulk said. “We know what kind of situation we are in, and points are at a premium right now.”
Andrew Copp had a breakaway in overtime, but Greaves made the save.
“We got it to overtime, and then Jet was huge in overtime and the shootout,” Fantilli said.
NOTES: Werenski (80 points; 22 goals, 58 assists) became the third United States-born defenseman in NHL history with consecutive 80-point seasons, alongside Phil Housley (1991-92, 1992-93) and Brian Leetch (1990-91, 1991-92). … Werenski was 0-for-3 in the shootout before Tuesday. … All three games between the teams this season went to overtime. The Red Wings won 4-3 on Nov. 22 before the Blue Jackets won 6-5 in a shootout on Dec. 4. … Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen left the game in the second period with a lower-body injury after blocking a shot. McLellan said the center will miss “a few” games.