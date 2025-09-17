What to watch as the Blue Jackets begin training camp

The result is a team that looks a lot like the one that rallied to the finish last year. Consider:

Eleven of the top 12 and 18 of the top 22 point scorers from the team return from a season ago, as do eight of the nine players to reach double digits in goals.

When it comes to players to suit up for at least 50 games a season ago, 14 of the 17 are back.

Columbus returns 87.3 percent of its goal-scoring production and 86.1 percent of its point production from a season ago.

Goalies who started 63 of the team’s 82 games are back as well.

The result is a camp that might not have a ton of intrigue, as many of the major roles already seem to be spoken for. Of course, anything can change when the pucks hit the ice and the competition begins, but the Blue Jackets enter preparations for the Oct. 9 opener in Nashville believing the pieces are in place for big things.

“I feel like we have an idea of what we want to be to start the season and how we want to play,” Zach Werenski said. “I think sometimes you figure that out through training camp, but I feel like for us, we already know what that is. I definitely think that’s a positive for us.”

What’s New

The biggest changes the Blue Jackets made came in the bottom six of the forward group, as the team said goodbye to notable mainstays Sean Kuraly and Justin Danforth as well as veteran James van Riemsdyk, who was a key mentor to several young forwards a season ago.

In their place are Coyle and Wood – who bring a combined 23 years of NHL experience after being added in a draft-day trade with Colorado – as well as Isac Lundestrom. Coyle gives the Blue Jackets the right-handed center option they were looking for and has been a consistently productive player throughout his NHL career, while Wood brings speed and versatility to the equation on the wing. Signed to a two-year contract as a free agent after seven years in Anaheim, Lundestrom is a defensively dependable pivot.

Looking at options on the blue line, Waddell acknowledged the Blue Jackets were in on a potential trade for Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson before the draft, but the skilled young blueliner ended up in Montreal. That was fine to Waddell, who again pointed to the benefits of continuity after locking up Provorov for seven years and Fabbro for four.

“We had a good group here (last year), not just players but the coaching staff and that,” he said. “We had a plan in place. ... I think when you don't make too much news during the summer, that's OK. That's a good thing. I know it's boring for you guys (in the media), but we made the one trade on draft day to get Coyle and Wood, and we felt that addressed some of our needs getting a right-hand shot center and an energy player.”

Columbus also brought in several veterans who will provide depth and could see playing time as the year goes on. Up front, Hudson Fasching has played extensively with the Islanders the past few years and is a big body, while the team brought back former AHL captain Brendan Gaunce, and both on two-way deals to serve as potential swing players as the year goes on.

Seven of the team’s top nine players from a season ago are back along the blue line, with only Jack Johnson and Jordan Harris moving on. Christian Jaros and Dysin Mayo signed two-way deals and have played NHL games, while 14-year NHL veteran Brendan Smith will try to make his mark after signing a PTO. And in net, Sunday brought the acquisition of goaltender Ivan Fedotov, who played 26 games with the Flyers a season ago and was brought in to provide depth at the position.

The Blue Jackets also made several changes to the locker room staff, hiring Barry Brennan – who worked for the organization from 2005-10 – as strength and conditioning coach, adding Paul DeFazio as head equipment manager and promoting Aron Augustitus to video coach.

What’s Old

Evason acknowledged a favorite pastime of coaches – standing at the magnet board that lists all the players on the roster and moving them around to try to create that perfect lineup.

“It’s actually one of the most fun things you can do as a coach, just play with that magnet board and flip people around,” Evason said with a smile.

Yet as much as the head coach said he wants to try some different combinations through camp, the reality is with the bulk of the lineup returning, he might not have to do much at that board for opening night.

For example, you can all but pencil in Sean Monahan and Kirill Marchenko as top-line forwards, and the center lineup from there seems likely to read Adam Fantilli, Coyle and Lundestrom. Kent Johnson, Dmitri Voronkov, Boone Jenner and Yegor Chinakhov are largely proven scoring wings, while Mathieu Olivier, Cole Sillinger and Wood are all NHL veterans on the wing.

Werenski and Fabbro return after being one of the top defensive pairs in the NHL last season, while five defensemen – Provorov, Denton Mateychuk, Erik Gudbranson, Damon Severson and Jake Christiansen – are back after being lineup regulars.

In other words, there’s plenty of familiar faces that CBJ fans will recognize and Evason will be able to put wherever he wants on the magnet board. It’s a benefit of continuity, and that also starts with the head coach, who put his stamp on the Blue Jackets in year one and is excited about what he can do now that he has a full feel for his players.

Last year at this time, the players and coaches were in many ways getting to know each other. This September, there’s a comfort level that could allow the Blue Jackets to get to the next level.

“The more you play with people, the more you play around people and coaches like that, you get to know them,” Fantilli said. “You get to know their systems. There’s going to be less of a learning curve at the start of the season. ... I think knowing what to expect going into a season is going to be great for us. It’s going to be like we’re building off what we did last year and hopefully we stay on the same trajectory.”

What To Watch

When so many players return, there might not be a ton of open spots, but that’s what training camp is for, right?

Fasching, Gaunce, Jaros, Mayo and Smith all have played NHL games, so there’s always the potential for those players to impress considering they know what it takes to stick at the top level. Camp is also a chance for prospects to turn heads, and perhaps the most interesting to watch will be 21-year-old center Luca Del Bel Belluz, a 2022 second-round pick who played 15 games a year ago for the CBJ and posted 27 goals at the AHL level.

The biggest question, though, will concern whether the Blue Jackets can start on their journey to allowing fewer goals. Columbus finished 25th in the NHL in scoring defense a season ago, continuing a five-year streak of placing in the bottom quarter of the league.

The defense improved a season ago after the addition of Fabbro on waivers, the promotion of rookie Mateychuk and the return to health of Gudbranson, so the hope is that will continue.

“We obviously had some struggles maybe on the defensive side keeping the puck out of the net, but you get Guddy healthy, and Denton Mateychuk is year older – he's a hell of a player,” Werenski said. “There’s little things within keeping your group together that really help your group, and I think we’re going to get off to a way better start defensively.

“It’s just exciting to see what we can do. We have a great D corps in there, and it’s on us now to prove that and do it over and over again. We’re excited for the challenge.”

There will also be eyes on the crease, as seventh-year netminder Elvis Merzlikins will have a new partner in the crease in Jet Greaves, who looks set for a full-time NHL role after his incredible finish to last season. How playing time will break down will be determined as the season goes on, but camp will have an impact on the way things look at the start of the year.

What’s Happening

Fans are invited to the OhioHealth Ice Haus on Saturday for the team’s annual open practice, with the doors opening at 8:30 a.m.

The first 1,500 fans will receive free T-shirts, Tim Hortons will provide coffee and debuts, while the Blue Line will have items available for fans to purchase. In addition, two sessions of the Get Out And Learn! street hockey program are available for kids to try hockey for free.

After that, the Blue Jackets will open the preseason Sunday at 5 p.m. with a game vs. St. Louis at Nationwide Arena. Three more home games follow – Monday vs. Buffalo at 7 p.m., next Wednesday vs. Pittsburgh at 7 p.m. and Tuesday, Sept. 30 vs. Washington at 7 p.m.

In addition, practices at the Ice Haus set for Friday and Saturday as well as Sept. 26 will be open to the public.