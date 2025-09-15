Blue Jackets announce schedule, roster for 2025 training camp, presented by OhioHealth

The Columbus Blue Jackets begin preparations for their 25th National Hockey League season with the opening of training camp, presented by OhioHealth, on Wednesday, September 17. Players will report for physicals at the OhioHealth McConnell Spine, Sport and Joint Center beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday with fitness testing to follow at Nationwide Arena.

Columbus will conduct the first team on-ice practices on Thursday, September 18 at Nationwide Arena. Practices on Friday, September 19 and Saturday, September 20 will take part in the OhioHealth Ice Haus, the club’s practice facility. All practice sessions in the OhioHealth Ice Haus (see full schedule below) are open to the public.

The training camp roster consists of 56 players (30 forwards, 20 defensemen, six goaltenders) with the players divided into two groups for sessions from September 18-27. The Blue Jackets open their seven-game preseason schedule on Sunday, September 21 when the club hosts the St. Louis Blues at Nationwide Arena. The club plays games on four straight days, including three home contests, from September 21-24. The team opens the 2025-26 regular season on Thursday, October 9 against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena and kicks off its home slate of games with a 7 p.m. ET matchup against Metropolitan Division rival New Jersey Devils on Monday, October 13 at Nationwide Arena.

OHIOHEALTH TRAINING CAMP HOME