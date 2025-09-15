Blue Jackets announce schedule, roster for 2025 training camp, presented by OhioHealth

Players report for physicals and fitness testing Wednesday before taking the ice for the first time Thursday

By Blue Jackets Staff
The Columbus Blue Jackets begin preparations for their 25th National Hockey League season with the opening of training camp, presented by OhioHealth, on Wednesday, September 17. Players will report for physicals at the OhioHealth McConnell Spine, Sport and Joint Center beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday with fitness testing to follow at Nationwide Arena.

Columbus will conduct the first team on-ice practices on Thursday, September 18 at Nationwide Arena. Practices on Friday, September 19 and Saturday, September 20 will take part in the OhioHealth Ice Haus, the club’s practice facility. All practice sessions in the OhioHealth Ice Haus (see full schedule below) are open to the public.

The training camp roster consists of 56 players (30 forwards, 20 defensemen, six goaltenders) with the players divided into two groups for sessions from September 18-27. The Blue Jackets open their seven-game preseason schedule on Sunday, September 21 when the club hosts the St. Louis Blues at Nationwide Arena. The club plays games on four straight days, including three home contests, from September 21-24. The team opens the 2025-26 regular season on Thursday, October 9 against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena and kicks off its home slate of games with a 7 p.m. ET matchup against Metropolitan Division rival New Jersey Devils on Monday, October 13 at Nationwide Arena.

Training Camp Schedule

Wednesday, September 17

7 a.m.: Medicals/Fitness Testing, McConnell/NWA

Thursday, September 18

9:15-10:15 a.m.: Group 1 Practice (Nationwide Arena)

12:15-1:15 p.m.: Group 2 Practice (Nationwide Arena)

Friday, September 19

9:15-10:15 a.m.: Group 1 Practice (OhioHealth Ice Haus)

12:15-1:15 p.m.: Group 2 Practice (OhioHealth Ice Haus)

Saturday, September 20

9:15-10:15 a.m.: Group 1 Practice (OhioHealth Ice Haus)

12:15-1:15 p.m.: Group 2 Practice (OhioHealth Ice Haus)

Sunday, September 21

9-10 a.m.: Game Group Pre-Game Skate (Nationwide Arena)

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Non-Game Group Practice (Nationwide Arena)

5 p.m. vs. ST. LOUIS, NATIONWIDE ARENA

Monday, September 22

10-11 a.m.: Game Group Pre-Game Skate (Nationwide Arena)

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Non-Game Group Practice (Nationwide Arena)

7 p.m. vs. BUFFALO, NATIONWIDE ARENA

Tuesday, September 23

10-11 a.m.: Game Group Pre-Game Skate (Nationwide Arena)

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Non-Game Group Practice (Nationwide Arena)

7 p.m. at Buffalo, KeyBank Center

Wednesday, September 24

10-11 a.m.: Game Group Pre-Game Skate (Nationwide Arena)

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Non-Game Group Practice (Nationwide Arena)

7 p.m. vs. PITTSBURGH, NATIONWIDE ARENA

Thursday, September 25

No Practice/Workouts Scheduled

Friday, September 26

9:15-10:15 a.m.: Group 1 Practice (OhioHealth Ice Haus)

12:15-1:15 p.m.: Group 2 Practice (OhioHealth Ice Haus)

Saturday, September 27

10-11 a.m.: Team Pre-Game Skate (Nationwide Arena)

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Non-Game Group Practice (Nationwide Arena)

7 p.m. at Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena

Sunday, September 28

10:30-11:30 a.m.: Team Practice (Nationwide Arena)

Monday, September 29

10:30-11:30 a.m.: Team Practice (Nationwide Arena)

Tuesday, September 30

10-11 a.m.: Team Pre-Game Skate (Nationwide Arena)

7 p.m. vs. WASHINGTON, NATIONWIDE ARENA

Wednesday, October 1

No Practice/Workouts Scheduled

Thursday, October 2

10:15-11:15 a.m.: Team Practice (Nationwide Arena)

Friday, October 3

10:15-11:15 a.m.: Team Practice (Nationwide Arena)

Saturday, October 4

10-11 a.m.: Team Pre-Game Skate (Nationwide Arena)

7 p.m. at Washington, Capital One Arena

Sunday, October 5

No Practice/Workouts Scheduled

Monday, October 6

No Practice/Workouts Scheduled

