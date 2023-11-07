Verhaeghe, Panthers rally for OT victory against Blue Jackets

Alexandre Texier had a goal and an assist, and Erik Gudbranson had two assists for the Blue Jackets (4-5-3), who have lost six of seven (1-3-3). Spencer Martin made 34 saves in relief of Elvis Merzlikins, who allowed three goals on 11 shots.

“It was a big point, but right now, we want that second one for sure,” Gudbranson said. “We had some really hard times in the beginning of the game and came together as a group against a good hockey team. We just had to put it away.”

With Bobrovsky pulled for an extra attacker, Cousins tied it at 19:03 of the third with a wrist shot from the slot after a failed clearing attempt by Ivan Provorov.

“It was a fortunate play in which the guy tried to clear it and it kind of went off me and I was able to make a play,” Cousins said. “I thought we had a strong first period, but when they switched goalies it switched momentum in their favor. Give them credit; they turned the page and took it to us for a while. But this is a big two points for us.”

Ryan Lomberg gave Florida a 1-0 lead at 2:19 of the first period with a wrist shot from behind the goal line snuck past Merzlikins, and Gustav Forsling made it 2-0 just 40 seconds later at 3:09 when his wrist shot from the left point found its way through traffic.

Aleksander Barkov scored on a rebound in front to make it 3-0 at 6:09, prompting Columbus coach Pascal Vincent to pull Merzlikins.

“The first 10 minutes, we were just watching the other team,” Vincent said. “We were just trying to contain and maintain, and that’s not our style of play. We need to be aggressive, winning 1-on-1 battles. We didn’t win any races, we didn’t win any 1-on-1s.”

After being outshot 20-1, the Blue Jackets cut it to 3-1 at 15:41 when Sean Kuraly scored on a rebound of Gudbranson’s wrist shot, and Boone Jenner made it 3-2 at 18:51 on a wrist shot from the right face-off circle after Verhaeghe turned the puck over in the offensive zone.

Columbus had the final six shots of the first.

“It was an interesting game,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said. “We were dominant in the first period, for sure, but I think where it turned was they blocked 12 shots in the second after only three in the first. We stopped moving our feet, had the shots blocked and started feeling that we had a 3-0 lead. There was very little going against us, and then the breaks weren’t going for us.’’