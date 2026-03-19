PREVIEW: Streaking Blue Jackets welcome Rangers to Nationwide

Scratches: Dmitri Voronkov, Miles Wood, Jake Christiansen, Egor Zamula

Injured Reserve: D Brendan Smith (knee surgery, out three to four months as of Jan. 8)

Roster Report: The Blue Jackets were off Wednesday but it would be hard to expect any changes to the lineup after Tuesday’s win. We’ll see what Bowness has to say at the team’s morning skate.

This Day in CBJ History

March 19, 2001: David Vyborny scores his second penalty shot goal of the team’s inaugural season, beating Nashville’s Tomas Vokoun with 1:59 to go. The goal pulls the Blue Jackets within one at 2-1, but the Predators go on to complete the win at Nationwide Arena. Vyborny becomes the first rookie in NHL history to score on two penalty shots in the same season.

March 19, 2002: Columbus acquires defenseman Jaroslav Spacek and a second-round pick in the 2003 NHL Draft from Chicago for captain and defenseman Lyle Odelein.

March 19, 2011: Antoine Vermette scores an unassisted goal past Nicklas Backstrom with 34 seconds left in overtime to clinch a 5-4 win at Minnesota. Rick Nash scores two goals and adds two assists for a four-point night.

March 19, 2017: The Blue Jackets score two penalty shot goals for the only time in franchise history in a 4-1 victory at New Jersey that gives Columbus 100 points on the season and clinches a playoff spot for the squad. Lukas Sedlak scores on a penalty shot in the first period and Brandon Dubinsky does the same past Cory Schneider in the second. The game is John Tortorella’s 1,000th as an NHL head coach, making him the 26th coach to reach the mark.

March 19, 2018: Cam Atkinson’s overtime goal completes a 5-4 CBJ win at Boston that extends the Blue Jackets’ winning streak to eight games. Columbus rallies from a 3-1 second-period deficit as Boone Jenner and Thomas Vanek each post a goal and assist.

The Numbers Game

Kirill Marchenko scored his 100th career goal Saturday at Philadelphia, becoming the ninth CBJ player to reach 100 goals with the team and the second fastest (276 games; Rick Nash, 237). He has points in 12 of the last 15 games (7-9-16), is tied for the league lead with six shootout goals and has scored on 10 of 15 career shootout attempts, the best mark in NHL history (minimum 10 attempts). He is two assists from 100 in his career and two points from 200. ... Zach Werenski is one of two NHL defensemen (Cale Makar, Colorado) with at least 20 goals (20) and 60 points (69) on the season, tying for second among league blueliners in both categories. Werenski has points in 25 of his last 30 games (11-28-39) as well as 36 of the last 44 (16-42-58). He leads NHL defensemen in multipoint games (22, tied for 13th overall in NHL). … Charlie Coyle notched his third four-point game (1-3-4) of the season Tuesday vs. Carolina, tying Artemi Panarin’s CBJ single-season record. He has 11 goals and 30 points in the past 23 games as well as a 7-18-25 line in the last 18 contests, placing him fifth in the NHL in points in that span. ... Conor Garland has four goals in the last five games. … Adam Fantilli has goals in six of the last 11 games and posted a 7-12-19 line in the last 17 games. ... Jet Greaves is 10-0-2 in his last 13 appearances with a 2.29 GAA, while Elvis Merzlikins is 7-2-2 in his last 12 with a 2.54 GAA. ... Mathieu Olivier has nine goals in the last 16 games. … Blue Jackets defensemen have scored 50 goals this season, the most in the NHL, and Columbus is one of five teams to have two defensemen score at least 10 goals this season. … Columbus has scored the first goal in 27 of the last 36 contests and leads the league by scoring first in 42 of 66 games overall. ... Columbus is 7-0-3 in its last 10 home games, the second longest home point streak in franchise history, and 10-1-4 since the start of 2026. ... The Blue Jackets are 6-1 in shootouts this year. ... Boone Jenner has 204 career assists, tied with David Vyborny for third most in team history, and 208 career goals, five behind Cam Atkinson for second in team history.

Know The Foe: New York Rangers

Head coach: Mike Sullivan (First season)

Team stats: Goals per game: 2.79 (25th) | Scoring defense: 3.16 (22nd) | PP: 24.3 percent (6th) | PK: 77.6 percent (25th)

The narrative: The Rangers have been maddeningly inconsistent the past few seasons, as New York sits in last place in the Metropolitan Division and is on the way to missing the playoffs for the fifth time in the past nine seasons despite also having a pair of conference finals appearances in that span as well. After a hot start last year, New York has traded such mainstays as captain Jacob Trouba, longtime forward Chris Kreider and Artemi Panarin over the past two seasons and is looking at an offseason rebuild or retool.

Scoring leaders: Mika Zibanejad has passed Panarin (19-38-57 in 52 games at the time of his trade to Los Angeles) for the team lead in both goals and points while posting a 28-36-64 line. U.S. Olympian Vincent Trocheck follows with 14 goals and 47 points in 52 games, while fellow gold medalist and Ohio native J.T. Miller has 14 goals among 39 points. With six goals and 11 points in the last eight games, Alexis Lafrenière has a 19-26-45 line, while Adam Fox leads the defense with 35 points in 40 games.

In net: Igor Shesterkin has again played to the form that’s made him a top-10 Vezina choice in three of the last four seasons, going 22-13-6 with a 2.50 GAA and .913 save percentage, and he'll likely get the nod tonight. Jonathan Quick played his 23rd contest of the year last night in a loss at New Jersey, and he's posted a record of 5-16-2.

What's new: Sitting in last place in the Metropolitan Division, the Rangers nonetheless come into Columbus on a bit of a hot streak, winning five of six from March 5-14 and scoring at least six goals in three of those victories before dropping two straight. New York also has seven power-play goals in the last six games, so the Blue Jackets will have to be on their toes on the PK. Rookie Gabriel Perreault, a first-round pick in 2023, has found his offensive game, posting four multipoint efforts in the last nine games (4-7-11).

Trending: Both previous games in the season series went to overtime, with the Rangers becoming the only team this year to beat the Blue Jackets in a shootout Nov. 15 in a 2-1 final at Nationwide Arena, while Columbus posted a 5-4 overtime win March 2 in Madison Square Garden.

Former CBJ: Vladislav Gavrikov signed a seven-year contract this offseason and has a 14-17-31 line in 68 games, scoring five times in the last nine, while goalie Spencer Martin appeared in six contests because of injuries.