Golden Knights shut out Blue Jackets 

The Blue Jackets failed to score on three power-play opportunities in the first period.

“Six minutes and weren't able to get one by,” Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner said. “We had some looks but the end of the day we’ve got to bury one of those and give us some juice.”

Saad extended the lead to 2-0 at 19:01 with a backhand from the edge of the crease after gathering the rebound of a shot by Reilly Smith. He has three goals in the past four games.

Pavel Dorofeyev made it 3-0 at 12:17 of the second period, taking a cross-ice pass from Hertl on the rush and beating Merzlikins with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy liked how the players responded in the second.

“We played better. We were on top of them more,” he said. “We didn't allow them to come through the neutral zone. They’ve got really fluid defensemen, guys that are mobile and can skate. If you limit some part of their game, I think they got a little antsy, now they were behind and all sudden the rush game goes our way.”

Alex Pietrangelo scored an empty-net goal for the 4-0 final at 15:38 of the third period.

NOTES: Eichel extended his point streak to seven games (one goal, nine assists) and has 79 points this season (20 goals, 59 assists), passing William Karlsson (78 in 2017-18) for the most in a single season in franchise history. … Blue Jackets defenseman Jake Christiansen did not play after his eighth shift ended at 10:57 of the second period. Evason said he has an upper-body injury and won’t play against the New York Rangers on Saturday.