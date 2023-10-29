COLUMBUS -- Semyon Varlamov made 34 saves for the New York Islanders in a 2-0 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Saturday.
Blue Jackets put 34 shots on goal but fall to Islanders
Palmieri, Martin score for New York; Columbus has 4-game point streak end
“It was amazing to see all the guys come back and play well in front of me,” Varlamov said.
It was the first shutout this season for Varlamov, who was making his second start. He has 39 shutouts in the NHL, including four in 18 career games against Columbus.
“He’s been sharp right from the get-go at the start of training camp,” New York coach Lane Lambert said. “He’s a very, very good goalie. We have a ton of confidence when he’s in the net.”
Kyle Palmieri and Matt Martin scored for the Islanders (4-2-1), who have won two straight after losing their previous three.
Spencer Martin made 31 saves for the Blue Jackets (3-3-2), who have lost three straight and had their four-game point streak end (2-0-2).
“We had our chances, a few posts, but our shot selection wasn't the best I thought,” Columbus coach Pascal Vincent said. “We were shooting from bad angles at times.
“We want to create some O-zone, we want to have a shooting mindset, but it’s obviously early in the season. There are lots of things we can improve defensively but also offensively, (including) our decision-making against a real good team that can defend, a veteran team, they're heavy. There are ways to beat that.”
Palmieri gave New York a 1-0 lead at 15:45 of the first period. He scored from the bottom of the left circle on the rebound of Pierre Engvall's shot.
Brock Nelson almost extended the lead at 8:31 of the second period, but his shot hit the right post.
“Tonight, we did the best we could to keep them to the outside and limit their high-danger chances,” Islanders captain Anders Lee said. “They’re a skilled team, so they’re still going to get some, but [Varlamov] had a phenomenal game.
“That was a gritty road game from us tonight.”
Blue Jackets forward Jack Roslovic had three chances to tie it during the third period.
His first attempt after he got behind the defense on a rush was gloved down by Varlamov at 6:43. He then hit the left post on a partial breakaway during a power play at 8:26, and during the same power play, he got another partial breakaway at 9:05, but his backhand was stopped by Varlamov before Adam Pelech cleared the rebound off the goal line.
“They had two great chances, but [Pelech] helped me out when the puck was on the goal line,” Varlamov said. “He made the save. Another huge save by 'Pel.'”
Matt Martin then made it 2-0 at 16:39 of the third period, scoring on a rebound in front after Spencer Martin turned it over. It was his first goal this season.
“I felt like my rebound control was good all game except for those (goals),” Spencer Martin said. “I just tried to elevate the first one, I just didn’t elevate it and left it right along the ice for them to whack it in. And then the second one to make a turnover, it is what it is.”
NOTES: Varlamov has 14 shutouts with the Islanders, tying Tommy Salo for fifth in their history. ... New York defenseman Noah Dobson and forward Mathew Barzal each had his five-game point streak end.