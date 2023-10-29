Blue Jackets put 34 shots on goal but fall to Islanders

“It was amazing to see all the guys come back and play well in front of me,” Varlamov said.

It was the first shutout this season for Varlamov, who was making his second start. He has 39 shutouts in the NHL, including four in 18 career games against Columbus.

“He’s been sharp right from the get-go at the start of training camp,” New York coach Lane Lambert said. “He’s a very, very good goalie. We have a ton of confidence when he’s in the net.”