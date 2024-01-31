Teammates can't say enough about Boone Jenner

Boone Jenner heads to Toronto this week for his first NHL All-Star Game appearance. It’s in many ways a perfect combination of player, team and location, as Jenner – who recently became the longest-tenured CBJ player in franchise history – will play in the venue closest to his home of Dorchester, Ontario.

As the captain of the Blue Jackets and about as much a hockey player as a hockey player can be, Jenner almost feels allergic to talking about himself, preferring instead to focus on the team and his teammates. It’s what’s made him such a good leader over the years, but it can make it hard to find out what makes the veteran center tick.

Which is why before the Blue Jackets broke up for the All-Star break, we decided to ask around the CBJ locker room to get his teammates’ thoughts on what makes him special, as well as how excited they are to see him earn one of the NHL’s top honors. We also caught up with a few former Blue Jackets, as well.

Here’s what Jenner’s teammates, past and present, had to say in their own words about the captain.

Erik Gudbranson, CBJ defenseman

“Boone and I never met each other (before I signed here). Being in the Eastern Conference for a bunch of years, I just could not stand the guy. I couldn’t stand him. He goes to the front of the net, and I go to the front of the net in the D-zone, and we’re both (jerks) about it. Years and years of doing it, just a little clip here, a little clip there, a little eff-you match here and there. It had just been going on for so long.

“And then when I signed here, he called me and we probably had a good minute and a half of silence on the phone, and immediately he starts laughing, like, ‘We're gonna be good buddies, aren’t we?’

“He’s got a big personality. We come from similar backgrounds – seven or eight hours down the road, but very similar backgrounds. He’s an easy person to really like. He gets on the ice, you just trust that he’s going to bring it every night. That alone stands on itself and tells you everything you need to know about him.

“It’s hard to explain a guy like that who plays that hard for that many years. He has played up and down the lineup for a decade. That’s a guy you want. Not that there’s not other guys, but that guy gets it. It’s extra special for us as a group that we get to send him, and the fact that it’s Toronto, very close to friends and family, it’s gonna be a pleasure to watch. I might actually watch the All-Star Game for the first time in a while.”

Nick Foligno, former CBJ captain

“He’s so worthy of it, obviously. People forget the guy scored 30 goals in this league before. He has the skill, and he’s deserving of the All-Star (honor), especially this year. I think he’s been that team’s All-Star for sure with the way he’s led and the way he’s played. In a lot of ways, I admire those types of players. Obviously selfishly, just the way Boone plays is similar to the way I play, but you really appreciate those guys on your team. Anyone who’s played with Boone knows that’s the type of leader and player he is.

“Honestly, I was always impressed with how much Boone cared. Even at a young age, he cared about himself and his teammates. He would come up to me and we’d talk about different guys and things and how to motivate and get our group going. I think it’s no surprise that he’s been that guy for this team now – and will continue to be. He’s a guy that plays with his heart on his sleeve and he’s the pulse for that team. You can see it every time he steps on the ice. He’s an incredible leader and a person I really respect and admire. I couldn’t be more thrilled for him as his career has developed, and now he gets to be honored as an All-Star.

“I was pumped I got to be there when they honored him (for setting the CBJ record for games played). It’s just really cool. There are people you really care about and people that embody what it is to play for an organization. I think Boone embodies what it is to be a Columbus Blue Jacket. To see him get honored with the games played (mark), it speaks volumes to how much he’s meant to that team and that organization. There’s a reason why he’s the longest-tenured player there. It’s pretty special, and I was thrilled for him.

“The guy is a goof, man. It’s so funny. I’ve had so many good laughs with Boone over the years, whether it’s just sitting in the room together – he has those little one-off zingers that he throws at guys – or just him being around my family. He’s been around my kids since they were babies. They all love Boone. It’s been pretty special to have those experiences.

“It’s funny, it just seems like something clumsy happens to Boone. When he came up to Sudbury one summer, he had just bragged about his fresh new grill he had gotten. His teeth were finally set back in, and one bite of my wife’s ice cream sandwich that she made knocked them right back out. That’s the kind of stuff that happens to Boone. Instead of him just freaking out over it, he was just like, ‘Meh,’ and then he went toothless for the rest of the trip. His front teeth were all gone, and he just owns it. That’s what you love about him.”

Damon Severson, CBJ defenseman

“That’s a guy you want to play with on your team rather than play against, for sure. It was a little bit annoying playing against him (when I was in New Jersey). You just know it’s going to be a grind. It’s not one of those nights where you’re playing against a team that has a lot of skilled guys where they might not go to the net quite as hard. But Boone did go to the net hard. He just grinds. He makes your night hard as a defenseman when you’re playing against him, so I’m definitely glad he’s on my team now.

“Obviously being a captain here, being a leader, you can tell he tries to lead by example. He’s not the loudest guy, per se, but he leads by example on the ice with how he works and how he carries himself.

“He’s a good pro. You can tell he learned from a lot of good pros before him. That’s usually the way it works. When you learn from guys who were solid pros before you, they lead the way a bit. A lot of guys are born leaders as well, but it just goes hand in hand. You get the right mix and you learn from the right people and you continue to grow, and you can see that in a guy like that.”

Zach Werenski, CBJ defenseman

“It’s awesome for him. Obviously he’s been here for a long time, and he puts the work in. That’s cool to see him get rewarded with an event like that and that honor. I’m really happy for him. He’s the guy that shows up, puts the work in, is prepared and is on time. He says the right things. He leads by example.”

“I think everyone says the same thing with Boone, he’s obviously one of the hardest working guys on the team. He’s a leader. You notice that right when you get here and get in the locker room. Since I’ve been here a long time now and gotten to know him even more, he’s a really impressive guy – the way he carries himself, the way he handles himself, the way he works. More people should be like him.

“We’ve been close friends since I got here. We’re kind of the last two guys standing now.”

Sean Kuraly, CBJ forward

“You’re just really happy for him. There’s just some people that deserve recognition, sometimes more than they get, and he’s one of those guys. As someone that has been around him for the last two and a half years, being able to watch him every day and how he approaches this game and this team, how he leads and how he works, he really is the full package. He’s a special person and player for us to have in this city and this organization. A little bit of recognition I think is awesome for a guy like Boone.

“Boone and I are the same age, so we’ve played against each other since we were 20 at the World Juniors. I’ve seen Boone a lot. He’s one of those guys that you respect, but you don’t like (when you play against him). And then you look at yourself and you’re like, I want to be respected but not liked by my opponents.

“I never liked playing against Boone. He was hard on his stick, he was hard in every battle, but he was always fair. He was just someone you respected after it was all done. I wasn’t happy with him during the games, especially in faceoffs or something like that, just doing everything he could to get an edge, but when you see the competitiveness, you look back and say, ‘That’s a guy I want on my team. That’s a guy I want fighting with me.’ And after seeing the other side of it and being on his team, that’s exactly what he is.

“When I got here, I knew he had some good seasons on the ice, and I had met Boone off the ice around Columbus multiple times. I don’t want to undersell what he did before I got here. I knew he had some good seasons, but I think I’ve really been impressed by the level of talent and skill he has and his touch around the net. That’s what I’ve been really impressed by, and the other thing is how much he works on those things. There’s no secret that he’s that good at them because he works on them.”

“He’s the perfect guy to send to represent all of us as his teammates and this organization.”

Jack Roslovic, CBJ forward

“It’s really cool to see him be able to represent our team. I think he’s a great representative of our team – gritty, speed, work ethic. It’s kind of what we’ve always been about, and it’s good that he gets to go, especially in his hometown. I think he’ll enjoy it even more.

“With him being here and skating, we had known each other (before I was traded here from Winnipeg), but we were always friends. It’s gone to another level since we’ve played on the same team.

“His work ethic is very admirable. I always say, I go back to when I was in Winnipeg and I was watching Columbus play Washington in the first round, I remember him. Boone just always stood out to me, even as a spectator. To be able to see him now on a daily basis, you see what it takes to do that in games.”

Andrew Peeke, CBJ defenseman

“I’m in my fifth year now, and when I first signed, he was one of the guys that took me under his wing right away. It makes you feel comfortable. At the end of the day, as a player and a young guy, you just want to feel that you’re included, that you can be comfortable with being yourself and everything like that. When I came in here, there were a lot of older guys, a lot of young guys; it was kind of a mixed bag. He was kind of in that middle pocket, and he brought me along, would ask me out to dinner. He, Seth Jones and Josh Anderson, those guys were pretty close, and they included me, which was awesome.

“He’s the definition of a leader by example on a nightly basis. Whatever it is, he never complains, does his job and does it to max effort. As a young guy or even an older guy, when you look at your captain, that’s the guy you want to follow. You look at what he does every day, there’s no slacking. He’s vocal. He’s all of the above, but the main thing about him is every day, he shows up, he never slacks off.

“He deserves (the All-Star bid). He’s a guy that sometimes goes unnoticed on a nightly basis, not in this locker room but in the hockey world. I have the utmost respect for him and the friendship that I’ve been able to have since I got here. I could keep talking, but bottom line, that guy deserves everything he’s gotten.”

Justin Danforth, CBJ forward

“He was a great teammate right away, reaching out to me when I signed a contract in the summer. He reached out to me before I got here, made sure I felt comfortable, and he was one of the first guys to do that. He played in Oshawa (in juniors), and I grew up in Oshawa when he was the captain. It’s not the biggest city, so word travels fast.”

“He’s a great captain. He doesn’t just lead by example, but he’s vocal. He’s on guys about doing the right thing. He’s a fun guy to be around. I think a lot of guys, myself included, look up to guys like that. You can learn a lot from how he handles himself. He’s a good pro, so you can learn from that, especially for the young guys we have here. You can look to a guy like Boone and take pieces of his game and add it to your game.

“I think he’s a guy that you know what to expect from every night. He’s consistent. He leads by example. He doesn’t take a night off. He doesn’t take a practice off. He’s obviously deserving of the All-Star weekend. I’ll be tuning in. I haven’t tuned in to an All-Star weekend (in a while), but now that Boone is there, I gotta watch and see what’s going on.”

Ivan Provorov, CBJ defenseman

“He’s a big presence. Whenever he’s on the ice, he’s great around the net. He’s strong. All the goals that he’s scored this year come from pretty much all around the net, and overall he’s a great player. Very deserving for him to go to the All-Star Game.

“For sure (I got tired of playing against him in Philadelphia). He plays hard. Obviously when you have to battle in front of the net, it takes a lot of energy, and sometimes you would rather have that energy for something else. He’s a hard guy to play against. I’m glad we’re on the same team.

“He’s a veteran guy. He's been around a lot. He’s been on winning teams, and his compete level, his skill level, and overall he’s a great guy that always has positive energy. He’s an awesome leader, and a great player and a great captain.”

Cole Sillinger, CBJ forward

“Honestly, he’s a guy that I’ve looked up to tremendously ever since I came in. His habits, his details away from the rink are what make him a good pro. He obviously has the most respect of anyone in the room. He’s our captain. We would all do anything for him. It shocked me this is his first All-Star Game, to be honest, but with it being in Toronto and just with him coming back from his injury, I think it’s very deserving.

“I’ve learned a lot from sitting next to him in the locker room, but it’s also just getting to know him, right? When I came in, I was more of a shy guy, and he took me under his wing and talked to me about anything. A lot of guys do too, but when you sit next to a guy like Boone, he’s so approachable and just a great dude. We’ve become very close friends over the years.

“I think I’ve just picked up his leadership abilities and the way he conducts himself and the way he puts his head down and goes to work. I think that’s the biggest thing about being a pro. He’s a Blue Jacket through and through. That’s the culture we want to continue to grow here, and he’s a big part of that. To me, he’s the best leader I’ve had and the best role model I’ve had.

“He’s a great dude. He’s fun to be around. He’s easy to be around. He makes everyone feel welcome and likes to have a good time. He’s just a great guy. We have a lot of great guys in the locker room; that’s why we’re so close. Ultimately who we play for every night is each other, and that starts with Boone.”

Oliver Bjorkstrand, former CBJ teammate, current Seattle Kraken All-Star

“It’s exciting. It’ll be nice to see a familiar face (at the All-Star Game). I don’t really know anybody there, so it’ll be fun to see Boone.

“He can score. He plays hard. He can play power play, penalty kill. He’s an all-around player. He takes faceoffs. I feel like it’s his overall, complete game that makes him deserving of being an All-Star. He deserves it. It’s really good to see.”

“I think where he thrives is just being ready to compete every game. He plays his best when he’s competing and getting involved with his body and in front of the net, playing direct and making plays at the same time. The reason why he’s consistent is his compete level, and I feel like he’s ready to go out there and show that he’s ready to play, and it gets the guys going.

“I feel like even my first year, he’s always been a guy that you look up to. He leads by example. Every year, he takes steps in the right direction. When it was time for a new captain, I wasn’t really surprised it was going to be him. He deserves that. It really just comes back to how he gets himself ready for games and leads by example.”