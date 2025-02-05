NHL Stadium Series plans starting to come together

The NHL has become experts at putting on outdoor hockey games, with the Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game March 1 between the Blue Jackets and Red Wings the 43rd such contest the league will stage.

Given the excitement in Steve Mayer’s voice, the upcoming event in Ohio Stadium could be the best one yet.

The president of NHL events and content was in Columbus on Wednesday to stage preparatory meetings related to the game, which is now just 24 days away. He also met with the media to discuss what fans and players can expect for the first outdoor game in Blue Jackets history, leaving no doubt the spectacle could very well be unmatched.

“We do think we have an amazing plan and do think this is going to be one of if not the greatest outdoor game that we’ve ever done,” Mayer said.

So, what do we know so far? Based on NHL announcements and what Mayer said on Wednesday, here’s a rundown – with the caveat that Mayer noted the league wants to keep the element of surprise for some things.

The NHL announced today that the Stadium Series version of the Skull Session – the Ohio State marching band pep rally that takes place before each football game in St. John Arena – will feature the band O.A.R. and the Ohio State athletic band, as well as an appearance from CBJ players before they walk to the stadium.

The league expects to release its plans for a field design next week before crews arrive to begin work on building the rink starting Feb. 17. “It’s very unique and it’s very Ohio State and Columbus Blue Jackets,” Mayer said. “You’ll get it the second you see it.”

The Grammy Award-winning band Twenty One Pilots will stage what Mayer tabbed a “full-blown concert” during the first intermission on what he described as a “ginormous” stage. “It’s probably the biggest of any show that we’ve ever done related to any of our outdoor games,” Mayer promised.

Yes, the CBJ goal cannon will be incorporated into the action.

A fan fair will be staged outside the stadium.

From the Ohio State side, the student cheering section Block O and the athletic band will be involved, while the NHL plans to celebrate the 2024-25 College Football Playoff national champion football team as well as the 2024 women’s hockey NCAA championship team.

In all ways, the event will be a celebration of the Blue Jackets, the city of Columbus and The Ohio State University.

“Typically, what we want to do is let the people who are watching the game in Utah or Alaska or around the world know that we’re in Columbus, Ohio,” Mayer said. “They have to know that right off the bat. One of the ways to do it is through this great school, and the other way to do it is through the traditions of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“We want to celebrate the history of the Blue Jackets. They’ve been around for 25 years. This is our chance to really play to that, and we’re going to do that.”

It should also help that the venue naturally lends itself to a show, as Ohio Stadium is one of the most recognizable venues in American sport. Howard Dwight Smith’s iconic horseshoe design draws inspiration from Ancient Rome, from the Colosseum arches and to the Pantheon’s rotunda, and has stood the test of time from when it opened in 1922.

The stadium can hold more than 100,000 people for football games, but Mayer noted the capacity will be lessened simply because of the configuration and sightlines for a hockey game as well as the need to construct hockey-conducive broadcast positions. While he noted tickets remain available, he has no doubt the stadium will be filled come March 1, which would put it in the running to be one of the most attended outdoor games in NHL history.

“When you really think of how many people we’ll have the day of the game in this stadium to watch hockey, it just blows my mind every single time,” Mayer said.

Then there’s the fact the game will be for an important two points in the standings. The Blue Jackets are one of the most notable stories in sports right now, with the team overcoming adversity to spend most of January in a playoff spot despite universal predictions it would be another long season in Columbus. Detroit, meanwhile, has won seven games in a row to move into a wild card position in the Eastern Conference.

“The fact that these two teams are fighting for a playoff spot is just incredible,” Mayer said. “This is a really important game. I think it’s something that everybody should note is that these games are meaningful. Even though they go from inside an arena to outside and they’re playing on a different surface in a different environment, they are still important, and they’re worth points that could result in teams making the playoffs or being out of a playoff spot.

“This game between Columbus and Detroit happens to be a very important game in the NHL season.”

Add everything up and Mayer expects the atmosphere four Saturdays from now to be one that the league and Blue Jackets fans will never forget. From the Columbus, CBJ and Ohio State touches to the fact the game will have a big impact in the standings, all the elements are there to provide a one-of-a-kind experience for the tens of thousands in attendance as well as those watching at home.

“We constantly are trying to think of, ‘How is this unique and different?’” Mayer said. “Obviously there’s a rink that’s in the middle of a football field. That doesn’t change, but what surrounds it always changes. It’s actually a great challenge, and it’s something that we love doing.

“We really think that each of these games takes on a life of their own. This (game) has a lot of different elements that we think will be really memorable, and that’s what it’s all about. You want people to leave the next day and be talking about, ‘Did you see this? Did you see that?’ If we’ve done that, we’ve done our job.”