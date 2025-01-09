PREVIEW: Blue Jackets, Kraken meet in Nationwide Arena

BLUE JACKETS (18-17-6) vs. KRAKEN (17-21-3), 7 PM, NATIONWIDE ARENA
COLUMBUS, 4th in Metropolitan
SEATTLE, 7th in Pacific
As the second half of the season begins, Columbus has won five of six at home and six of nine overall
The Blue Jackets had lost 15 straight games in Pittsburgh heading into Tuesday’s game in the Steel City, and with eight minutes to go, No. 16 sure looked to be on tap.
Columbus was down 3-1 to the Penguins as the clock ticked down, and CBJ fans had seen that movie before. Making matters worse was the fact the team’s No. 1 center, Sean Monahan, left the game with an upper body injury, taking one of the Jackets' leading scorers and top leaders off the ice.
But on the bench in PPG Paints Arena, there was no panic. One of the calling cards of this Blue Jackets team this season has been resiliency, and it was about to pay off in spades. Dmitri Voronkov scored his second goal of the game to halve the Pens’ lead, Adam Fantilli added a tying goal on the power play in the final minutes, and Columbus won 4-3 in a shootout for a victory that propelled the team into the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.
If there was any game that showed the Blue Jackets’ resolve this season, it was this one.
“We’ve had that, right?” head coach Dean Evason said. “This team, they’ve done that, so it’s just what they know and what they do, so there wasn’t a lot of negative energy. Even after the two (Penguins) goals, it was just continually going about our business.”
Speaking of going about their business, the Blue Jackets kept the same mind-set postgame. They could have been over the moon because of the notable victory as well as the playoff implications at the midway spot in the season, but the focus in the players’ comments was about the big picture, including the fact it was just the team’s fifth road win of the year.
“It means two points in the standings,” Jack Johnson said afterward. “It’s big. We were made aware today that it's been a while, it’s been a minute since the team won here. So it’s always nice to get a monkey off our back, but especially winning on the road. For whatever reason road wins have been hard to come by this year, but it’s nice to get a win.”
Things have been better at Nationwide Arena, where they return tonight to take on the Kraken, as Columbus has won five of the last six in its home barn. They’ll have to keep using that resiliency, though, as it appears likely Monahan will be out because of that injury suffered in the second period against the Pens.
Fantilli is expected to move up to the top line in Monahan’s place, while AHL leading scorer Luca Del Bel Belluz was recalled to join the lineup yesterday. Monahan leaves a big hole, but the Blue Jackets will have to come together to fill it.
“I feel I’ve been able to watch (Monahan) quite a bit recently, and stepping in between (Voronkov) and (Kirill Marchenko), I was able to help those guys out well and fill in and try to do my best job there,” Fantilli said. “I feel I can step in there and help.”
Head coach: Dan Bylsma (First season)
Team stats: Goals per game: 2.85 (23rd) | Scoring defense: 3.12 (18th) | PP: 18.6 percent (22nd) | PK: 79.1 percent (16th)
The narrative: The Kraken made waves two years ago in their second season when they knocked the defending Stanley Cup champion Avalanche out of the playoffs, but that wasn't a harbinger of things to come. The squad fell short of the postseason picture a season ago and sits eight points out of the playoffs this year under new coach Bylsma, who was brought in to replace Dave Hakstol. That’s left some fans with the blues a-callin', but there is some young talent in the organization that could bring results in the years to come.
Team leaders: Jared McCann leads the way with 29 points and is tied for the team lead with 13 goals, but he has just four goals and eight points in his last 23 contests after scoring 69 goals the past two seasons. Jaden Schwartz (13-13-26), Oliver Bjorkstrand (11-15-26) and Chandler Stephenson (5-21-26) are next on the scoring chart, while Matty Beniers (7-15-22) and Brandon Montour (8-14-22) are next. Defenseman Vince Dunn has 18 points (8-10-18) in 21 games.
Joey Daccord has recently been activated from injured reserve, and he leads the team with 23 starts while going 12-9-2 with a 2.51 GAA and a .912 save percentage.
What's new: After last year’s disappointing campaign, the Kraken not only opted to change coaches, they hit free agency hard by acquiring Montour and Stephenson, two players with Stanley Cup rings in their possession. At the end of the day, though, their success will largely come from the growth of such young players as Beniers (22 years old), forward Shane Wright (21), and defenseman Ryker Evans (23), not to mention recently acquired 23-year-old forward Kaapo Kakko. Seattle has had trouble scoring goals all season and is 3-7-2 in the last 12 while scoring just 29 goals.
Trending: After sweeping the series in the Kraken’s inaugural season of 2022-23, the Blue Jackets have lost the last five games to Seattle including a 4-2 final Nov. 12 in the Emerald City.
Former CBJ: Bjorkstrand is now in his third season with the Kraken and has four points (1-3-4) in two career games against the Blue Jackets in Nationwide Arena.
LW 10 Dmitri Voronkov
C 19 Adam Fantilli
RW 86 Kirill Marchenko
LW 21 James van Riemsdyk
C 4 Cole Sillinger
RW 91 Kent Johnson
LW 27 Zach Aston-Reese
C 65 Luca Del Bel Belluz
RW 24 Mathieu Olivier
LW 82 Mikael Pyyhtia
C 7 Sean Kuraly
RW 62 Kevin Labanc
LD 8 Zach Werenski
LD 15 Dante Fabbro
G 90 Elvis Merzlikins
LD 5 Denton Mateychuk
RD 9 Ivan Provorov
G 40 Daniil Tarasov
LD 3 Jack Johnson
RD 2 Jake Christiansen
Scratches: Sean Monahan (upper body), Jordan Harris, Damon Severson
Injured reserve, Injured/Non-Roster list: Justin Danforth (lower body), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Boone Jenner (upper body)
Roster Report: Monahan is expected to miss tonight’s game after suffering an injury Tuesday vs. Pittsburgh, with Del Bel Belluz called up Wednesday to potentially play in his second NHL game.
With 46 points, Zach Werenski has the most ever for a CBJ player through the team’s first 41 games of a season, while Kirill Marchenko (45) is tied for second. Artemi Panarin previously held the franchise record with 45 in 2018-19. … Werenski has a 9-27-36 line in the last 26 games to tie for second in the NHL in scoring in that span and has 14 points (1-13-14) in the past seven games. His average ice time of 26:32 leads all NHL players, and he’s second among league defensemen in goals (12) and points on the season. He has scored a point in 15 consecutive home games, the longest such stretch in the NHL for a defenseman since Ray Bourque in 1992-93, and is tied for second in the NHL in home scoring (9-26-35 in 12 games). ... Marchenko has a 7-11-18 line in the last 12 games and 29 points in the last 22 (11-18-29). ... Dmitri Voronkov has 16 points (10-6-16) in the last 11 games and multiple goals in four of the last seven games. He leads the NHL with nine goals since Dec. 19. ... Also since Dec. 19, Sean Monahan is tied for the NHL lead with 16 points, Werenski is fourth with 15, and both Voronkov and Marchenko are tied for fifth with 14. ... Adam Fantilli has goals in two straight games and points in three straight (2-2-4). ... Columbus has power-play goals in 12 of the last 15 games (15 for 42, 35.7 percent) and is now 10th in the NHL for the season in power-play percentage at 23.9. ... The Blue Jackets lead the NHL with 86 home goals, are third in the league with 96 goals at 5-on-5, and their 3.37 goals per game are sixth. ... Blue Jackets defensemen have 26 goals this season, most in the NHL.
Jan. 9, 2009: Steve Mason sets a then-franchise record for most saves in a shutout when he stops 45 shots in a 3-0 win at Washington.
Jan. 9, 2012: The Blue Jackets fire head coach Scott Arniel. Assistant coach Todd Richards is named interim head coach for the remainder of the season.