Pascal Vincent answers questions from the fans

Pascal Vincent has been the associate coach of the Blue Jackets for the past two seasons, but by nature, that job doesn’t come with the public spotlight of being the head coach.

But now, Vincent is the man in charge, taking over last month and coaching his first three games over the past week. The Montreal native has a long résumé in coaching circles, including 12 seasons running a team in the major-junior QMJHL and 12 more either serving as an NHL assistant or AHL head coach.

At age 52, though, this is Vincent’s first chance to serve as the top voice behind an NHL bench. As an assistant, he’s developed a reputation as an effective and firm communicator, smart hockey mind and approachable personality.

But what can Blue Jackets fans expect from the head coach? And what would they ask him if they could?

I opened up that possibility on social media during training camp, then asked Vincent a number of questions from fans – mostly serious, but some fun ones, too.

@DonHelbig: How do you plan to adapt your coaching style to the strengths and weaknesses of the current roster?

Vincent: “Two things there. The first one is the style of the NHL has changed. And the way we’ve been drafting, I think it’s way more of a projection of where the NHL is going. I think our amateur scouts and (GM Jarmo Kekalainen), they’re drafting extremely well. So we are adapting in that regard. And then when it comes (to) on-ice, it’s more about roles and what kind of role they’re going to get. It’s a fast-paced game, so the players need to skate. That’s the second piece – once you know you have a skating team, then you’re trying to adjust your offensive and defensive game to more skating.”

@jaredberry: What steps will he take to ensure or reinforce a team that works together and trusts one another?

“That comes with adversity. It’s easy to be a good teammate when things are going well for you and the team is winning. When you face adversity, that’s when you see the true nature of people. And that’s who we’re going to trust. And I think the other part is trust in what we do consistently, so we are predictable within the room and they know what to expect. I call it ‘no secret plays.’ If we say something we’re going to do, do it. I always say, ‘Do what you say you’re going to do, and say what you are going to do.’ I think that’s the foundation of trust.”

@martycallahan51: How will you and the team determine success this year?

“On a daily basis. Success can be a (good practice). Obviously, it’s winning (a game). Winning is everything. So we’re going to do everything we can to win. But to me, when you look at winning, it’s the end result. If you focus on the end result, there’s something that must happen before. So it’s all about the process. We are going to be successful if we do this right, and then we are going to win some games.”

@cbjhockeychik: What’s the best advice you’ve received as a coach and who was it from?!

“Whoa... I’ve received a lot. (I’d say), ‘Stay true to yourself.’ Because if you are trying to be somebody else, you are going to fail. Stay true to yourself. When you believe in something, go after it. But stay true to yourself."

@_jakobforster: what does he think is the most important lesson to learn before you can be a successful coach?

“Self-confidence. Because you are going to face a lot of adversity. A lot of people will tell you it’s impossible. When you start dreaming big, a lot of people will tell you it’s not going to be achievable. So believing in yourself. It doesn’t have to be public, but having that self confidence that, ‘Yeah, I can do that. I dream big, and I’m going to get as far as I can, but I need to believe in myself.’ Because you are going to face adversity. Some years won’t be as good, some games won’t be as good, and then you are starting to question yourself. So I’d say, self-confidence.”

@FinnishNHLF4N: Would you like to win a hockey game with a score of 6-4, or would you prefer a win with a 2-1 score? Which is better?

“2-1. All day long. The defensive component has to be a big piece. If you start winning games 6-4 too often, at some point you’re going to lose 5-4. Giving up goals, it’s a league of when you look at the average of the scores, it’s a 3-2 league. Score three goals, give up two, you’re in good shape. I’d take 2-1 over 6-5, 9-7, whatever it is.

Editor's follow-up: I thought you were going to say, “A win is a win.”

“A win is a win for sure. We’ll take those 6-4, 6-5 wins, but that’s not who we want to become.”

@AndyKurp: Let’s say your team just completed the perfect game; every move you made was great, the team clicked, even your post-game interviews were perfect. You have tomorrow off; how are you rewarding yourself tonight?

“I do it quietly. When I drive my car back, I know how it feels. But at this level, it’s a grind. The games are coming one after the other. And that’s the one thing I think I do well is I don’t get too high or too low. I think that when things are going well, it’s not as good as you think, and when things are not going so well, it’s not as bad as you think. You know what I’m gonna celebrate – really celebrate? When we bring the Cup in this building. That’s what I’m gonna celebrate. Before that, just do it quietly.”

@CbjFinn: Favorite thing to do outside hockey?

“I love to read and I love to spend time with my family. In the hockey season, I work long hours, and that’s what I do. It’s a commitment, and I am all-in. But when the season is over, I love to be with my family and be all-in. I’m all-in all the time, don’t get me wrong, but I love being a dad in the summer, so that’s what I do. And traveling a little bit, too. I love to see different parts of the world. But I’m a big reader, so I do that quite a bit in the summer.”

@bigrigduster: Let’s get to the real questions. What’s the best food and from where he’s had while part of any coaching staff?

“Well, I mean we go to great places. The food is amazing. It’s amazing here; we have our people here, and the food here is amazing. But growing up in Montreal, I’d say when we go back to Montreal, I always have a poutine. It’s French fries, gravy and cheese. If you don’t eat poutine and you’re from Montreal, you shouldn’t be saying you’re from Montreal. It comes with the territory. And the smoked meat sandwich. They are amazing. If I have a smoked meat and a poutine, I won’t sleep well, it’s gonna hurt, but it’s worth it.”