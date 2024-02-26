Merzlikins stops 38, Blue Jackets end Rangers’ winning streak

New York finished one win shy of setting a franchise record after tying its longest mark of 10 consecutive victories with a 2-1 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. The Rangers also won 10 straight from Dec. 19, 1939, to Jan. 13, 1940, and Jan. 19 to Feb. 10, 1973.

Rangers forward Chris Kreider said the focus was not on the record.

“Two points, divisional opponent,” he said. “You never want to lose a hockey game, especially since we’ve been playing well. Points matter, especially this point of the season.”

Dmitri Voronkov, Kirill Marchenko and Jack Roslovic each had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets (19-28-10), who had lost four of their past six (2-4-0). Johnny Gaudreau had two assists.

“We are growing,” Columbus coach Pascal Vincent said. “We just learn from the past. We've had more success recently. There is more confidence. It's a team that is learning and tonight was the result of those setbacks. Hopefully we're going to keep growing. We locked it down in the third and it was good to see.”