Blue Jackets cruise past Islanders, get 6th straight victory to end season

It was the season finale for each team.

Cole Sillinger and Zach Werenski each had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets (40-33-9), who scored five goals in the second period. Greaves won his fifth straight start since being an emergency recall from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on April 10 because of an upper-body injury to Elvis Merzlikins.

“It's been a lot of good experience for me, playing this many games in a short stretch,” Greaves said. “I've learned a lot from that aspect of it. It's just been a fun experience to be playing meaningful games this time of year in the NHL. You have to play in these games to gain that experience.”

Columbus was the final team eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention when the Montreal Canadiens clinched the second wild card from the Eastern Conference with a 4-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday.

“This is the closest we've been and not made it since I've been here,” Werenski said. “Definitely disappointing waking up today. We knew it'd be special tonight. It was pretty emotional here in a lot of ways. No better way to end up than in front of our fans here tonight.”

Hudson Fasching scored, and Marcus Hogberg made 20 saves for the Islanders (35-35-12), who already had been eliminated from playoff contention.

“Games like this, it’s about love of the game and pride and that’s what you want to see,” New York coach Patrick Roy said. “We gave too many chances and obviously Marcus might not have had his best night.

“So, put it all together. You have to be there for your goalie when he's not on top of his night.”

Sillinger put Columbus in front 1-0 with an unassisted goal at 2:21 of the second. He stole the puck in the offensive zone and scored with a wrist shot from the left face-off circle.