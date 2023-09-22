News Feed

5 reasons for optimism – and 5 questions to answer – for the Blue Jackets in camp
What to know as the Blue Jackets begin training camp
Blue Jackets announce new checkout experience at Blue Line team store
Despite his youth, first-rounder Mateychuk brings leadership to CBJ
Blue Jackets players ready to turn attention to the ice
Traverse City notebook: Blue Jackets top prospects continued to build bond
Blue Jackets announce schedule, roster for OhioHealth Training Camp
Vincent preaches work ethic, communication in his new role as head coach
Statement from Columbus Blue Jackets ownership group
Blue Jackets to stream annual Media Day Luncheon on Monday
Mike Babcock resigns as head coach of the Blue Jackets; Club names Pascal Vincent head coach
Blue Jackets end Traverse City prospects tourney with loss to Dallas
Fantilli nets hat trick as Blue Jackets post wild 10-7 win in Traverse City
Fantilli has 'unreal' experience wearing Blue Jackets sweater for first time
Blue Jackets open prospects tournament with 7-3 win over Toronto
Jiricek learned a lot from year one with the Blue Jackets
Columbus Blue Jackets statements
Central Ohio youngster is already making waves in the hockey world

Nationwide Arena announces new amenities for 2023-24 season

Nationwide Arena, home of the Columbus Blue Jackets, is pleased to announce new amenities and services available for the upcoming 2023-24 National Hockey League (NHL) season. Throughout the summer, the arena has worked to improve the fan experience and make the venue more accessible to all fans.

Fans attending games, concerts and events will experience walk through security screenings featuring CEIA Open Gate frictionless technology. Ticket scanning pedestals will be in place following the security screening process to allow a faster arrival experience for guests. Those in attendance are encouraged to have their tickets ready to be scanned so they may begin their experience efficiently.

“From the moment you enter Nationwide Arena, it is our goal to provide a safe, first-class experience for everyone,” Mackenzie Williams, Nationwide Arena Guest Services Manager. “Identifying, meeting, and exceeding the needs of our guests continues to be a top priority when evaluating our support services.”

Guests of Nationwide Arena with mobility issues or need the assistance of a caregiver will find new Universal Changing Tables, also known as adult changing tables, available in the family restrooms located in Sections 110 and 220. An essential amenity for weakened or disabled individuals and their caregivers, the tables can be used for a variety of purposes, such as for changing clothes, incontinence aids, bandaging, personal care, therapy and so on. The large, wall-mounted tables are power operated to adjust the height and provide ease of transfer. 

“Bringing the Universal Changing Tables into Nationwide Arena was a collaborative effort with the help of Changing Spaces Ohio, A Kid Again and Adaptive Specialties. Utilizing the local resources available helped us navigate the spaces that greatly impact our guests with disabilities,” added Williams.

Nationwide Arena has also partnered with Columbus-based company Aunt Flow to provide free period products in restrooms throughout the arena. The free-vend dispensers are installed in female, family/all gender restrooms, and employee restrooms. The dispensers are stocked with Aunt Flow’s 100% organic cotton tampons and pads free from dyes, or chemicals.

For a full list of amenities, services, and support, visit Nationwide Arena’s Guest Services page at NationwideArena.com.