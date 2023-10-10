Meet the Blue Jackets: Breaking down the 2023 opening roster

When Pascal Vincent took over as Blue Jackets head coach, he told his players there would be plenty of blank spaces for them to fill in training camp.

While Vincent served as the CBJ’s associate head coach the past two seasons, his new role as the team mastermind meant a fresh start when it came to constructing a roster. With training camp over, the fruits of that labor became clear yesterday as the Blue Jackets announced the 23-man roster that they will take into the 2023-24 season.

There were some tough cuts at the end – Vincent said a few players were “so, so close” to making it – but the lucky ones were ready for it and survived the roster cutdown. Now out of the woods, they will get to stay (stay stay) with the Blue Jackets for Thursday’s opener vs. Philadelphia.

So when it comes to filling that blank space, how will Vincent write the names as we begin again? Here’s a look at what’s expected for the upcoming season – the story of us when it comes to the Blue Jackets roster.

The roster breakdown is broken up by position, then presented in numerical order. Statistics are last year’s numbers at the player’s highest level of play.

Forwards (14)

4 Cole Sillinger (3-8-11 in 64 games with Columbus): Sillinger had a tough 2022-23, going more than half the season without a goal and finishing the campaign with Cleveland of the AHL. Still, the 2021 first-round pick brings a ton of talent to the table, which he showed during a breakout rookie season in ‘21-22, and he has a lot of room to grow at 20 years old. His ability to get to the net might give him the chance to start the season on the wing on a line with Patrik Laine and Johnny Gaudreau, which would be prime real estate.

7 Sean Kuraly (11-9-20 in 71 games with Columbus): Kuraly is a mainstay with the Blue Jackets, capable of centering the team’s top defensive line, killing penalties and moving throughout the lineup should the need arise. You know the effort you’re going to get from the Dublin native each night, and two straight double-digit goal seasons to begin his CBJ career have been a bonus. He doesn’t wear a letter, but he’s a heart-and-soul guy for the squad.

11 Adam Fantilli (30-35-65 in 36 games with the University of Michigan): Fantilli turns 19 on opening night, and his birthday present will be the chance to make his NHL debut. The Blue Jackets knew they’d be getting a heck of a player with the No. 3 overall draft pick, but Fantilli so far has checked off every box, from humility to leadership skills to a bevy of on-ice abilities including a quick shot, excellent skating ability, the willingness to play in traffic, and some size and snarl to his game. He’ll be one of the team’s top centers from day one.

13 Johnny Gaudreau (21-53-74 in 80 games with Columbus): Gaudreau came to Columbus as a six-time All-Star and is now a seven-time All-Star, earning the Blue Jackets’ nod last season. He turned in one of the top seasons in terms of production in CBJ history last year, and that was while playing on a team that struggled to stay healthy and score goals. It wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see the Jackets bounce back this season, and as a top-line winger and point-per-game player in his career, Gaudreau will help lead the way.

17 Justin Danforth (2-1-3 in six games with Columbus): The spate of injuries that derailed last season for the Blue Jackets started with the loss of Danforth, the scrappy, versatile forward whose shoulder injury ended his campaign within the first few weeks. He’s proved to be a useful piece for the Blue Jackets, as Danforth can play both center and wing, skate on both the power play and penalty kill, and he brings scoring ability with 12 goals in 51 NHL games. More than that, he’s an effort player who brings his all in every situation.

19 Liam Foudy (7-7-14 in 62 games with Columbus): The 2018 first-round pick found his stride at the end of last season, posting seven goals in the last 27 games. Injuries did him no favors in previous seasons, but Foudy was finally healthy and able to get into a groove a season ago with a career high in games played. Foudy’s speed will continue to be his biggest asset, and he can kill penalties and add some scoring punch in the bottom six.

29 Patrik Laine (22-30-52 in 55 games with Columbus): Laine’s move from wing to center is one of the stories of the preseason, and going into his eighth NHL season, the productive forward has professed a drive to be one of the best in the league at his new spot. Time will tell how the transition goes, but it seems to suit his game, and Laine has produced at nearly a point-per-game clip the past two seasons. He sees engaged and ready to roll going into his fourth season in Columbus and should be a major contributor wherever he ends up.

38 Boone Jenner (26-19-45 in 68 games with Columbus): The captain is coming off a team-best goal output a season ago, his second straight campaign with 20-plus tallies. Earning top-six minutes the past two years, Jenner has found his production again, and he’s someone the Blue Jackets will depend on everywhere. The “C” on his jersey shows his leadership, and Jenner will be a top-six pivot, play the netfront on the power play and kill penalties as well.

42 Alexandre Texier (13-22-35 in 46 games with ZSC in Switzerland): The Blue Jackets are bringing Texy back, and not a moment too soon. The 23-year-old forward was coming into his own at the NHL level two seasons ago but hasn't seen NHL ice since January 2022, as Texier spent last season in Europe. Now back, he brings a well-rounded game to the forward group, as he is currently slotted as a top-six winger who can play center if need be, can skate on the power play and has been a key part of the team’s PK units.

50 Eric Robinson (12-12-24 in 72 games with Columbus): A mainstay in the bottom six for the Blue Jackets, Robinson’s game is marked by his blazing speed, but he’s coming off a career year in the production department as well. Signed as an undrafted free agent out of Princeton in 2018, Robinson has carved out a solid career as a penalty killer and a glue guy who can chip in offensively when the opportunity arises.

52 Emil Bemstrom (7-15-22 in 55 games with Columbus): Bemstrom was one of the team’s top forwards in training camp and looks set to begin the season in a top-six role. He’s not yet been the breakout scorer that some imagined earlier in his career, but he has proved to be a dependable two-way player with some offensive skill. He hasn’t been shy about shooting the puck this camp and appears to be playing a more aggressive game, traits that could take his production to a higher level.

86 Kirill Marchenko (21-4-25 in 59 games in Columbus): Who doesn't love Marchy? The big Russian wing is a joy both away from the ice and on it, with Marchenko setting the CBJ rookie records for both smiles and goals a season ago during a breakout season. There’s a lot to like to his game, as Marchenko has a wicked shot, isn’t afraid to go to difficult areas on the ice, and plays a direct game that leads to rebounds and chaos. It’s not hard to imagine him increasing his production this season.

91 Kent Johnson (16-24-40 in 79 games with Columbus): Johnson also had one of the most productive rookie seasons in CBJ history, with his point total placing third among Blue Jackets first-year players in team annals. He’s one of the most creative and offensively gifted players in the NHL, and at age 20, he has a tremendously bright future ahead of him. Strength and pace will have to continue to improve, but Johnson figures to play a big role in the top six this season and also could up his point total.

96 Jack Roslovic (11-33-44 in 77 games with Columbus): Like Laine, Roslovic is also in his fourth season in Columbus, and he has been a key piece of the puzzle at center in recent seasons. However, the move of Laine to center and the addition of Fantilli has pushed Roslovic to wing for much of camp, and he figures to start there. His skating and offensive skill make him a dangerous player in all situations.

Defensemen (7)

2 Andrew Peeke (6-7-13 in 80 games with Columbus): Peeke was the only CBJ defenseman to play more than 70 games a season ago and upped his offensive production. At his core, though, Peeke is a defensive defenseman, as his 197 shot blocks – third in the NHL – would attest. While Peeke has some puck-moving skill to his game, the right-shot defenseman is at his best when he’s putting his body on the line to help the team.

8 Zach Werenski (3-5-8 in 13 games with Columbus): Anyone who doubted just how good Werenski is found out how important he is to the cause a season ago, as the Blue Jackets dearly missed him once he was injured in mid-November. Werenski brings just about everything to the table, including offensive skill, defensive grit, smarts, size and leadership. Now 26 years old and rounding into his best form, he’s the No. 1 defenseman.

9 Ivan Provorov (6-21-27 in 82 games with Philadelphia): Added this offseason in a trade, Provorov has said he’s coming into Columbus eager to prove his worth after an up-and-down ending to his time in Philadelphia. He’s played the second most minutes of any player in the NHL the past three seasons, a testament to his ability to play in all three zones and eat up time. He should be the perfect complement to Werenski on the left side.

22 Jake Bean (1-5-6 in 14 games with Columbus): A first-round pick in the 2016 draft, Bean has had his share of ups and downs on the way to solidifying his NHL spot, and he was probably playing the best hockey of his career when he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury a year ago. Now back, he provides some puck-moving skills and is set to begin the season on the left side of the third pair.

27 Adam Boqvist (5-19-24 in 46 games with Columbus): Boqvist’s strengths and weaknesses have become clear the past two seasons with the Blue Jackets. He’s shown the ability to run a power play and create goals at 5-on-5, plus he has an excellent shot for a defenseman, but Boqvist has struggled to stay healthy. He also continues to get better in the defensive zone, but more is asked for from the coaching staff. On a crowded right side, he has tremendous potential but also questions to answer.

44 Erik Gudbranson (1-12-13 in 70 games with Columbus): Signed to a four-year deal before last season, Gudbranson brings size, leadership and experience to the right side. It was a bit of a transition early in his tenure in Columbus, but Gudbranson brings some things to the lineup that aren’t found anywhere else. He looked more comfortable as the minutes increased last season, and he seems suited to the third pair on the right side.

78 Damon Severson (7-26-33 in 81 games with New Jersey): Severson is one of the team’s key acquisitions going into the season, as he signed an eight-year deal to play for the Blue Jackets after nine seasons with the Devils. He’s a puck mover who is capable of contributing offensively and getting the puck out of the zone. Another strong, veteran personality added to the locker room, he’ll play big minutes on the right side.

Goaltenders (2)

30 Spencer Martin (11-15-1, 3.99 GAA, .871 save percentage): Brought in on waivers during camp thanks to the injury to Daniil Tarasov, Martin was pressed into duty a season ago in Vancouver thanks to injuries and learned how tough it is to be a starting goalie on a day-to-day basis in the NHL. Martin said he gained a lot from that experience, though, and feels good about his game after a solid camp. He’ll start as the team’s backup but could take on a bigger role if his play merits.

90 Elvis Merzlikins (7-18-2, 4.23 GAA, .876 save percentage): A fan favorite thanks to his energy and personality, Merzlikins burst onto the scene a few years ago but has seen his numbers regress the past few seasons. The talent is in there, though, and he’s the team’s No. 1 goalie going into the season. The goaltending position is volatile from year to year, and if Merzlikins can build some confidence, there’s no reason to believe he can’t find the best version of himself yet again.