Marchenko scores in OT, Blue Jackets recover to defeat Kings

Marchenko skated down the left wing before cutting across to slip the puck past Darcy Kuemper, who saved a penalty shot by Zach Werenski at 2:10 of overtime after a slashing penalty by Trevor Moore on a breakaway.

“That goal looked like Bobby Orr -- a Russian Bobby Orr,” Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins said of Marchenko, who became the first player in Blue Jackets history to begin their career with 20 or more goals in three straight seasons.

Marchenko’s goal came after Quinton Byfield scored at 18:55 of the third period to tie it 2-2 with Kuemper pulled for the extra attacker.

“We don't frustrate a lot,” Marchenko said. “We trust each other and we know we can win this game.”