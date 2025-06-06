Elementary students enjoy the Great Bike Adventure

Erik Gudbranson’s son, Bennett, recently was gifted his first bike, and in the process the Blue Jackets defenseman couldn’t help but think of his days as a kid growing up in Orleans, Ontario.
Gudbranson and his friends rode their bikes around the Ottawa suburb, exploring the neighborhood, navigating dirt piles and learning what it was like to have a little bit of autonomy as a youngster.
As a result, Gudbranson can’t wait to see how Bennett takes to the quintessential childhood skill.
“My little guy just got his first bike for his birthday this year, and we’ve been working on that,” Gudbranson said. “I hope he enjoys it as much as I did. The big thing, as you get to a certain age, you start feeling a little bit independent, and you want to go try something. It’s that slow growth into independence.
“Man, I wish I could go back and ride my bike as a fifth grader again.”
In other words, Gudbranson can relate to how the kids from Avondale Elementary School in Columbus feel. The fifth graders at the Blue Jackets adopted school recently took part in the Great Bike Adventure, a joint effort between Avondale Elementary, the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation, the Central Midwest Regional Council of Carpenters and Franklinton Cycle Works.
As part of a $25,000 grant, the fifth graders each received their very own properly sized bicycle and helmet, which they were able to pick out with help from Gudbranson at Franklinton Cycle Works in early May.