Elementary students enjoy the Great Bike Adventure

Kids at Avondale Elementary School received bicycles, training thanks to a partnership between the Blue Jackets Foundation, Central Midwest Regional Council of Carpenters

bike adventure
By Jeff Svoboda
BlueJackets.com

Erik Gudbranson’s son, Bennett, recently was gifted his first bike, and in the process the Blue Jackets defenseman couldn’t help but think of his days as a kid growing up in Orleans, Ontario.

Gudbranson and his friends rode their bikes around the Ottawa suburb, exploring the neighborhood, navigating dirt piles and learning what it was like to have a little bit of autonomy as a youngster.

As a result, Gudbranson can’t wait to see how Bennett takes to the quintessential childhood skill.

“My little guy just got his first bike for his birthday this year, and we’ve been working on that,” Gudbranson said. “I hope he enjoys it as much as I did. The big thing, as you get to a certain age, you start feeling a little bit independent, and you want to go try something. It’s that slow growth into independence.

“Man, I wish I could go back and ride my bike as a fifth grader again.”

In other words, Gudbranson can relate to how the kids from Avondale Elementary School in Columbus feel. The fifth graders at the Blue Jackets adopted school recently took part in the Great Bike Adventure, a joint effort between Avondale Elementary, the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation, the Central Midwest Regional Council of Carpenters and Franklinton Cycle Works.

As part of a $25,000 grant, the fifth graders each received their very own properly sized bicycle and helmet, which they were able to pick out with help from Gudbranson at Franklinton Cycle Works in early May.

Guddy bike adventure

Blue Jackets defenseman Erik Gudbranson helped fit kids for their bicycles and helmets as part of the Great Bike Adventure in early May at Franklinton Cycle Works.

© COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS

After a comprehensive safety course, including traffic awareness, hand signals and the rules of the road, the kids traveled to Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park in Galloway on May 22 to undertake a group ride on the Ohio-to-Erie trail.

“This is the culmination of a lot of work and practice, but ultimately it’s about riding bikes, learning bike safety, and our fifth graders getting a bike,” said Corey Fry, the school counselor at Avondale and an avid biker himself. “What we are doing today is we are going to put the practice to use and hopefully have a wonderful, fun time on bikes – safely.”

The enthusiasm of the kids was obvious from the time they arrived at Franklinton Cycle Works to pick out their bikes and helmets while also getting a look at the shirts they would be receiving that were designed by one of the fifth-grade students at the school.

The kids immediately wanted to hop on their new rides, but of course safety came first, which meant picking out and sizing helmets with Gudbranson lending a hand. Columbus Police then shut down a stretch of road outside of the bike shop, with the students receiving lessons from staff as they pedaled away for the first time.

It was the start of what should be plenty of trips around the neighborhood with their friends.

“I think a bicycle means freedom,” Fry said. “I love bikes. I’ve ridden bikes my whole life, even as an adult. I know for the kids, it gives them a sense of safety and freedom, especially with all of the practicing we’ve done. Really, it’s about them being able to move around their neighborhood, hopefully doing so safely with the helmet and the locks that we’re also providing them.”

Looking back at his childhood, Gudbranson can certainly understand the kids' excitement.

“I used to ride my bike everywhere,” he said. “I honestly explored my entire neighborhood that way. I figured out where everything was. All my buddies had bikes. We’d always meet up at a particular spot at a particular time. I spent a large part of my childhood playing hockey and riding my bike lots of different places.

“For a fifth grader, what better way to get around than this right here? It gives you a little bit of autonomy, a little bit of independence, and I hope they enjoy it.”

The Great Bike Adventure program’s partnership with the Central Midwest Regional Council of Carpenters is part of the Blue Jackets Foundation’s new Corporate Playmaker platform, which connects the team’s corporate partners with local organizations making a positive difference in the community.

Through this initiative, the Blue Jackets and their partners champion programs that further advance the mission of the Blue Jackets Foundation to keep kids active, healthy and safe in our community.

2025-26 Ticket Plans are on sale now! Choose the matchups you want with plans starting at 11 games and take advantage of flexible payment options with savings of up to 40%. PLUS, score bonus tickets for family & friends!

Interested in learning more about 2025-26 Ticket Plans? Please fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information!

News Feed

For Monahan, Masterton honor is a testament to others

Monahan proved to be a 'perfect fit' for Blue Jackets

Sean Monahan named winner of NHL's Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

Blue Jackets to host 2025 NHL Draft Party at Nationwide Arena

Columbus Blades sled hockey brings home a national title

Merzlikins adds CBJ flavor to the Memorial Tournament

Werenski, U.S. win gold at IIHF World Championships

Hockey was a constant during Murphy's hectic journey

Williams earned High School Hockey Scholarship on, off the ice

Whitehall teacher takes Power Play Challenge to the next level

John H. McConnell Scholarship recipient is inspired to help others

MacDonald adds size to the CBJ prospect pool

Blue Jackets sign Oiva Keskinen to entry level contract

Inclusive playground brings a CBJ theme to Delaware State Park

Blue Jackets look to take the next step forward

Celebrate the ultimate playmaker this Father's Day

For Werenski, wearing the Red, White and Blue remains an honor

Monsters see season end in AHL playoffs