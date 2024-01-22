Small Business of the Month: Lifetime Pet Wellness Center

The Columbus Blue Jackets are excited to partner with First Merchants Bank to recognize small businesses in our community. Each month throughout the season, one company will be featured as the Small Business of the Month presented by First Merchants Bank. This month's Small Business of the Month is Lifetime Pet Wellness Center; to enter your small business, click here.

At Lifetime Pet Wellness Center, the goal is to always find a solution to the problems facing their patients.

Sometimes, the answer isn’t conventional, but that doesn’t stop Dr. Jim Carlson and his staff. While Lifetime Pet Wellness Center offers the usual services that any pet care facility would as well as boarding and grooming, the staff also provides such services as homeopathic medicine, spinal manipulative therapy, acupuncture and holistic medicine.

Pets feel just as much a part of the family as people for many, and anything the staff can do to provide care is on the table.

“We do all the usual conventional things like conventional medicine and dentistry and surgery, but we also do acupuncture and chiropractics, homeopathics, herbs,” Dr. Carlson said. “The exciting thing is when we can see a pet that other people have seen and said there’s no hope, and we can come up with an idea to help them. That’s our motto – let’s find something when other people said it can’t be done. It’s very rewarding.”

Dr. Carlson has been a veterinarian since 1993, and he and his wife Laurie have owned the company since 1998. There are three veterinarians on staff, and Dr. Carlson hopes to add a fourth, among a staff that includes 27 employees.

Dr. Carlson said he’s always been an animal person, and the best part of his job is working with local families to ensure their pets are as healthy as possible.

“It’s a great time,” Dr. Carlson said. “We get a lot of new, exciting people as well as great animals. We have a great set of clients and patients.”

One of the doctors in the office, Dr. Antonia Tribuzzo, also runs the animal rescue shelter For the Love of Jane. The foster-based, nonprofit animal rescue prioritizes high quality nutrition, integrative veterinary care, and community outreach to promote animal welfare and end animal suffering.

At the end of the day, at Lifetime Pet Wellness Center, it’s about helping animals in any way possible.

“That’s why I like what we’re doing,” Dr. Carlson said. “We can always try to find something that’s going to improve the quality of life of our patients.”