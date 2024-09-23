For some rookies, training camp isn't about making the team

In some ways, it’s like a job interview for a position you know you don’t have a chance of getting.

In others, it’s sort of like an internship – you’re not quite a full part of the group, but you have a chance to learn and grow from those above you.

That’s the situation a handful of young Blue Jackets draft picks find themselves in during the team’s training camp. For those players taken in recent drafts, the opportunity to come to Columbus for training camp is a new and notable experience, but they also know the reality is they’re not really auditioning for spots on the active roster.

Most will go back to their junior clubs for the upcoming season, cuts that started yesterday when defenseman Luca Marrelli and goalie Nolan Lalonde were returned to their OHL teams. For these players, the time in Columbus is a welcome to the organization, a chance to learn from the best, and an opportunity to perhaps catch an eye or two.

“We want them to see how Boone Jenner prepares, not only on the ice, but see, what’s his preparation? What’s he doing in the gym?” head coach Dean Evason said. “That’s what we’re asking them to do, to just get that knowledge and get a feel and get a feel for the guys so that they feel comfortable next time that they’re here, if in fact they go back.

“We can talk until we’re blue in the face that you have to do this to prepare, you have to do that to prepare, but if they are watching Boone Jenner go through his routine or his stretch or postgame or cold tub or whatever it is, and he goes back to his junior team, he says, ‘Boone Jenner did that. I think I’m going to do that in my preparation and how I’m going to work in practice.’”

So what is it like going through this new and exciting time for couple of CBJ draftees? We caught up with two of the Blue Jackets' 2024 draft picks – Marrelli, a third-round pick out of Oshawa of the Ontario Hockey League, and second-round pick Evan Gardner, a goalie from Saskatoon of the Western Hockey League – to get their thoughts.

Evan Gardner

“I’m just trying to be myself out there because that’s the reason the organization took me in the draft. So that’s what I’m trying to do here, and then just soaking in everything I can. These are NHL guys, and it’s pretty crazy being out on the same ice as them. I’m just learning from them and learning what they do off the ice, too, and being a sponge out there. These guys are pros for a reason. They can pick their corners, put it in spots most guys can’t, and tight areas. There’s definitely a different level when you’re on the ice with these guys.

“I think the first few (shots) went by me (on the opening day of camp), and I was like, ‘Whoa, this might be a tough day today.’ Then I started making some saves, and I was like, ‘This is awesome.’ It’s a bit of an adjustment period, right? Obviously the first day is a lot faster than what you’re used to, especially coming from the WHL, but I feel like over the past few days, I’ve been getting more and more comfortable. It’s been great. I felt like I was holding my own out there (Saturday) and felt pretty good about my practice. There’s definitely a certain level to that, like, ‘OK, I do belong out here with these guys.’

“Obviously I want to stick here as long as I can. Who knows when that’s going to be, but it's just about coming out here and proving myself. An NHL contract is on my mind being here. That’s something I want to prove I deserve and earn. There’s that aspect of it. But obviously, sticking here as long as you can is awesome.

“Being drafted, obviously going back home and seeing family and stuff, it’s a really big deal. They’re just so proud and pumped for you, just super, super happy for you. When I got to go back, it was pretty awesome, just knowing what went down, but after that it’s pretty much back to reality. I was walking around and nobody knows who I am back home, really. But having family around you and them being so pumped and happy for you with all you’ve gone through in the last couple years, it’s a great feeling.

“It’s fun to be around the (prospects) group for sure. There’s only a couple of us Western boys, so we have a smaller group. There’s too many OHL guys here for us. But a few guys being in the same league, it helps a lot, building that connection and relationship with them. But there’s only like three of us young guys who are in the Western Hockey Legaue, so there’s a lot of back and forth between us and the OHL guys about what league is better. It’s awesome.

“In the evenings, we’re just going out and getting dinner with one another. That’s been our thing every night, just going out and seeing what’s around here, exploring the town a bit. But other than that, it’s been a whole lot of lying in bed and being exhausted after the day. All that talent around you, it tires you out. Lots of lying in bed.”

Luca Marrelli

“Obviously it’s a step up from everything you’ve done in your past, and it really is an eye-opener to see how good everybody is and how dialed in everybody is. It’s a really good learning experience for myself. I’m going to try to take as much as I can and try to take it back to my junior team in Oshawa. Guys are snapping it around and there’s not really many bobbled pucks, and passes are always on the tape. It's really good hockey out there.

“Obviously you want to leave an impression. It’s another step that you have to take and try to make an impression here and try to learn as much as I can and just improve. You want to stay here as long as you can, right? It’s just about making an impression and putting your best foot forward and giving your best effort. That’s all you can do. They know what they’re doing here, so I’m sure they’ll do what’s best for me.

“Obviously, getting drafted is really cool. You realize it from friends and family. Every time you see somebody, they’re asking, ‘How’s Columbus? How was the draft?’ For me personally, I didn’t really think my life has changed, but from the people around me and the way everybody was always asking me questions, I started to understand this is a little bit of a big deal. It’s just the next step for me, and I’m really looking forward to the future.

“Another thing you take from being here is you get to see these high-level pro athletes and what they do on a daily basis, day in, day out. That’s what I try to work on and hopefully bring back to my junior team this year.

“It’s really a pro schedule here. You’re at the rink for three to four hours a day, so you have to make some friends to kill the rest of the hours in the day. We have a really good group of younger guys that hang out a lot. Honestly, the older guys have been great, very inclusive. I haven’t met a bad guy here yet. I’m really happy and really fortunate to be here.

"Every dinner is on our own, so we’re going out getting dinners, just going for walks, checking out different places in Columbus. You have guys here that you played against your whole life. (Luca) Pinelli is an example. I’ve played against him my whole life. It kind of made me not like him, but I hang out with him for like 10 hours every day now, so we’re becoming good buddies. It’s crazy how the world works, right? On the ice, you might not like some people, but off the ice people can be a totally different person. It’s really cool to see the other side of people and differentiate the player and the person.”