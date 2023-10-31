Duchene scores 1st for Stars in win against Blue Jackets

Roope Hintz, Wyatt Johnston and Evgenii Dadonov each had a goal and an assist for Dallas (5-1-1). Jake Oettinger made 22 saves.

“We were flying,” Oettinger said. “I think it started with [Duchene] and [Mason Marchment]’s line, I think they were the best line on the ice by far. Really happy to see those guys get rewarded. They’ve been our best line the last few nights. We need them. We have such a deep team, and they just showed that tonight.”

Dmitri Voronkov scored his first NHL goal for Columbus (3-4-2), which has lost four in a row. Elvis Merzlikins made 28 saves.

“We were 2-2 going into the third period, not a bad spot to be on the road,” Severson said. “They just outplayed us a little bit in the third there. Got a couple of really nice bounces, obviously, as well. But at the same time, they did play better than us in the third. We had a couple of good looks, Boone [Jenner] had a good chance and their goalie made a good save. That would have been a key point in the game.”

Thomas Harley gave Dallas a 1-0 lead 27 seconds into the first period when he finished off a 2-on-1 pass from Jason Robertson.

“Nice to get one in the start because our starts haven’t been great this year,” Hintz said. “We’ve been talking about our starts, and we started really good today, and that kind of kept us in the game.”