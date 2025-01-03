Berggren scores late, Red Wings edge Blue Jackets for 3rd win in row

Alex DeBrincat had a goal and two assists, Patrick Kane and Dylan Larkin each had a goal and an assist, and Erik Gustafsson scored for the Red Wings (16-18-4), who have won three straight following a four-game skid. Cam Talbot made 21 saves.

“The finish is what we were looking for, not necessarily the road map we had to get there, but we said we'd find out a little bit about our team,” Detroit coach Todd McLellan said. “Found out that there's some resiliency in the group.”

Van Riemsdyk had two goals and an assist, Zach Werenski scored and had two assists to extend his home point streak to 14 games, and Sean Monahan scored for the Blue Jackets (16-17-6), who had won three of four. Elvis Merzlikins made 21 saves.

“There's a lot of stuff we could have done better to put ourselves in a position to not have it come down to the end like that,” Werenski said. “I think if we start better, get to our game better, it's probably a different story at the end. I think that's the main thing -- playing the full 60 minutes -- and I don't think we did that tonight.”