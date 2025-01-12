Jackets recall Daniil Tarasov, assign Jet Greaves to Cleveland

The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled Daniil Tarasov from the goaltender’s conditioning assignment with the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, and assigned goaltender Jet Greaves to Cleveland, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Tarasov, 25, has registered a 3-6-1 record with an .857 save percentage (SV%) in 10 appearances with the Blue Jackets in 2024-25. He has gone 15-30-5 with a 3.56 goals-against average (GAA) and .896 SV% in 55 career games with Columbus since making his NHL debut in 2021-22. The 6-5, 203-pound netminder was selected by Columbus in the third round, 86th overall, at the 2017 NHL Draft.

A native of Novokuznetsk, Russia, Tarasov posted a 1-1-0 record with a 2.96 GAA and .908 SV% in back-to-back games against the Laval Rocket from January 10-11 during his conditioning stint. He has gone 17-12-3 with a 3.25 GAA and .894 SV% in 34 career AHL outings with the Monsters since making his North American pro debut at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

Greaves, 23, turned aside 31-of-32 shots faced in a 2-1 win at St. Louis on Saturday and has registered a 2-1-2 record with a 2.98 GAA and .906 SV% in five appearances with Columbus in 2024-25. He has gone 5-8-2 with a 3.29 GAA and .910SV% in 15 career outings with Columbus since making his NHL debut on Apr. 4, 2023 at Toronto. He was originally signed by the Blue Jackets to a three-year, entry level contract on Feb. 20, 2022.

The 6-0, 190-pound Cambridge, Ontario native ranks sixth-T in the AHL in wins in 2024-25 with an 11-5-3 record, 2.78GAA and .914 SV% in 20 contests. He has posted a 72-45-14 record with a 2.93 GAA, .906 SV% and six shutouts in 138career AHL games with the Monsters since making his pro debut in 2021-22.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Flyers. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on FanDuel Sports Network and the FanDuel Sports Network app. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. with the “Blue Jackets Live” pre-game show. It will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.