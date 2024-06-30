Brick by brick, Columbus youth hockey continues to impress

With more than 800 stores and restaurants, the West Edmonton Mall is an experience in and of itself.

But for those 10-year-olds who are lucky enough to carry a hockey bag into the venue’s ice rink for the upcoming Brick Tournament, there’s an extra special place they'll get to see.

In one of the hallways between the locker rooms and the ice surface, below a banner that says “They walked this hall...” is a list of every player to take part in the famous event. And considering the prestigious tournament counts such names as Zach Werenski and Johnny Gaudreau as alums – not to mention Connor Bedard, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Jack Hughes, just to name a few – you can’t get very far without seeing a reminder of what it means to take part.

“It’s such a cool thing to have your name on that wall,” said Joey Nahay, coach at the Battery Hockey Academy in Plain City. “It’ll never go away. You just walk the hall and you see Patrick Kane and Connor Bedard, all their names are on this thing, and you’re wearing the same jersey at the same tournament. It’s just such a cool feeling.

Starting tomorrow, five youngsters from The Battery will get the chance to add their names to the list, making it a banner year for Central Ohio at the event. Twin brothers Colton and Tyson Steckel as well as Caeden Broccoli, Evan Gardner and Isaac Cantrell qualified for the tournament and will get to test their skills against the top 10-year-olds from across North America.