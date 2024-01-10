Jets shut out Blue Jackets for 7th straight win, push point streak to 13

Cole Perfetti had two goals and an assist, and Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves for his second shutout of the season for the Jets (27-9-4), whose last regulation loss came Dec. 12 against the San Jose Sharks.

“I think everyone in this room is just really focused on winning,” Perfetti said. “There are no nights off in this league, and we know that. Obviously, being on top of the standings we’re going to get every team’s A-game. We can’t take a night off or a team jumps you in the conference or in the division.”

Winnipeg has allowed two goals or fewer in 10 straight games and is on a 30-game streak of allowing three or fewer, the sixth-longest in NHL history.

“This is the grinding part of the year,” Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon said. “Guys are playing through stuff, which I think just shows the commitment we have to this team this year. Everyone is laying out, blocking shots, sacrificing ice time here or there, playing up and down the lineup. For our team as a whole, that’s what it is -- we’re not focusing on who is scoring the goals or how we are getting it done. We are just finding different ways to win every night.”