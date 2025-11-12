Blue Jackets end 4-game skid, overcome Kraken in shootout

Seattle defenseman Brandon Montour hit the crossbar with a point shot at 11:21 of the second period while the Blue Jackets were under pressure from a long shift. Columbus went on its first power play shortly afterward when Adam Larsson flipped the puck over the glass.

"We played solid defensively," Lambert said. "The score was 1-0 late into the second period. We've got to find a way to make it two."

Later in the second period, Eeli Tolvanen tripped Greaves while he was playing the puck behind the net to give the Blue Jackets a power play and Ryan Lindgren cross-checked Fantilli into Murray 53 seconds later, granting Columbus a 5-on-3 power play. Murray lost his stick during a scramble in front of the net on the two-man advantage and was laying on his side in the crease when Fantilli shot the loose puck off the goaltender's glove and into the net from the inside edge of the right circle to tie it 1-1 at 18:22.

"We shot ourselves in the foot a little bit," Lambert said. "We take a couple penalties. Whether you agree with the penalties or disagree with the penalties, one of them was 200 feet away from our net and we can't do that."

Marchenko assisted on the goal to extend his point streak to an NHL career-high nine games (11 points; three goals, eight assists).

Neither team had a shot on goal until Seattle defenseman Vince Dunn at 5:31 of the first period. Columbus then blocked three shots in an eight-second span, the last leading to a breakaway the other way by Marchenko, but he hit the post at 5:58.

Columbus captain Boone Jenner went to the locker room early in the second period with an upper-body injury and did not return. Evason did not have an update on Boone.

NOTES: Blue Jackets forwards Miles Wood and Cole Sillinger returned after missing the Edmonton game with illnesses. ... Marchenko is 6-for-10 in shootouts in his NHL career. ... The Kraken led at the start of the second period for the second time this season.