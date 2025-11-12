Jet Greaves started for a second consecutive night, making 22 saves and stopping three of four in the shootout to help the Columbus Blue Jackets end a four-game losing streak with a 2-1 win against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday at Climate Pledge Arena.
Blue Jackets end 4-game skid, overcome Kraken in shootout
Greaves makes 22 saves in 2nd consecutive start for Columbus; Murray stops 33 for Seattle
Greaves made 19 saves in a 5-4 overtime loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Monday.
"It's nice to just stay in the rhythm of things and I thought the guys did a good job in front of me," Greaves said. "I thought they kept the puck in their end a lot of the time, which helped for me managing my energy as well."
Adam Fantilli scored for the Blue Jackets (8-7-1), who received goals in the shootout from Kirill Marchenko and Charlie Coyle.
"The guys just committed to playing hard," Columbus coach Dean Evason said. "We've been banged up a bit and sick. The way that they played the game tonight, against a fresh team, we did all the right things."
Ryan Winterton scored and Matt Murray made 33 saves for Seattle (7-4-5), which has lost three of four. The Kraken have scored just one goal in each of the losses.
"We've got to find a way to score," Seattle coach Lane Lambert said. "When we have opportunities, and we had opportunities, we've got to bury them and that's just the bottom line."
Winterton scored his second NHL goal in his 37th game to give the Kraken a 1-0 lead at 16:43 of the first period. Ben Meyers, who stole the puck from Denton Mateychuk with a hit along the wall in the Columbus zone, drove to the right post before backhanding a pass back to Winterton, who scored with a one-timer from the left hash marks.
"We've just been hounding it pretty well these last couple games," Meyers said. "Just trying to get on their defensemen. Just created a couple turnovers there to get some chances."
Winterton scored his first NHL goal on Nov. 5 in a 6-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks.
"I thought it was a good game for us," Winterton said of the fourth line. "Played how we wanted to, played fast, played quick. Kind of swarmed them a little bit, and a great play by 'Benny' there. We were able to bury one."
Seattle defenseman Brandon Montour hit the crossbar with a point shot at 11:21 of the second period while the Blue Jackets were under pressure from a long shift. Columbus went on its first power play shortly afterward when Adam Larsson flipped the puck over the glass.
"We played solid defensively," Lambert said. "The score was 1-0 late into the second period. We've got to find a way to make it two."
Later in the second period, Eeli Tolvanen tripped Greaves while he was playing the puck behind the net to give the Blue Jackets a power play and Ryan Lindgren cross-checked Fantilli into Murray 53 seconds later, granting Columbus a 5-on-3 power play. Murray lost his stick during a scramble in front of the net on the two-man advantage and was laying on his side in the crease when Fantilli shot the loose puck off the goaltender's glove and into the net from the inside edge of the right circle to tie it 1-1 at 18:22.
"We shot ourselves in the foot a little bit," Lambert said. "We take a couple penalties. Whether you agree with the penalties or disagree with the penalties, one of them was 200 feet away from our net and we can't do that."
Marchenko assisted on the goal to extend his point streak to an NHL career-high nine games (11 points; three goals, eight assists).
Neither team had a shot on goal until Seattle defenseman Vince Dunn at 5:31 of the first period. Columbus then blocked three shots in an eight-second span, the last leading to a breakaway the other way by Marchenko, but he hit the post at 5:58.
Columbus captain Boone Jenner went to the locker room early in the second period with an upper-body injury and did not return. Evason did not have an update on Boone.
NOTES: Blue Jackets forwards Miles Wood and Cole Sillinger returned after missing the Edmonton game with illnesses. ... Marchenko is 6-for-10 in shootouts in his NHL career. ... The Kraken led at the start of the second period for the second time this season.