Voronkov scores twice, Blue Jackets top Penguins in shootout for comeback win

Fantilli tied it 3-3 at 17:24, chipping in a pass from Johnson in the slot on a power play. He elevated to the top line early in the third after first-line center Sean Monahan left with an upper-body injury.

“You guys know how good [Monahan] has been all year for us, so someone had to step up,” Johnson said. “It was great that ‘Fants’ could do that. Obviously, he’s a special player.”

Voronkov put Columbus ahead 1-0 on its first shot on goal at 3:20 of the first period, a power-play goal scored by tipping a slap pass from Marchenko just outside the crease.

The Penguins have allowed a goal on the first shot faced eight times, six with Jarry starting.

“It’s tough,” Jarry said. “There’s not much different I would do on that. That guy comes down and shoots it. It could be a different outcome. But he comes down, he has a lot of time and he’s able to make that play quickly. He’s able to get it through my legs. Obviously, it’s tough."

Michael Bunting tied it 1-1 on a power play 51 seconds into the second period. Crosby sent a twisting pass between the legs of Blue Jackets defenseman Ivan Provorov to Bunting, who tapped it in for his 13th goal and NHL career-high eighth on the power play.

“We know how tight it is in the standings,” Rakell said. “Probably going to be like that the rest of the way. So, every day, we know that every point matters. So, it's very frustrating.”

NOTES: Evason did not provide an update on Monahan. ... Pittsburgh forward Evgeni Malkin did not play with an upper-body injury. He is day to day. ... Voronkov has 12 goals since Dec. 1, tied with Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl for the most in that span. ... Penguins forward Jesse Puljujarvi had one shot on goal in 13:37 of ice time in his first game since Dec. 7. He was a healthy scratch the previous 12 games. ... Crosby became the 10th player in NHL history to have 250 career games with at least two assists. Wayne Gretzky (575) has the most.