Islanders score twice late to upend Blue Jackets

It was the first two-goal game in the League for Schaefer, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft who was named NHL Rookie of the Month for October. Schaefer (18 years, 58 days) became the youngest defenseman in NHL history with a multigoal game, besting Bobby Orr (18 years, 248 days on Nov. 23, 1966).

“It’s been fun to watch, to say the least,” Holmstrom said. “He’s a great skater, he’s super-poised with the puck and he was able to score two big goals for us tonight.”

Rittich made 20 saves for the Islanders (6-5-1), who have won two in a row following a three-game losing streak.

“We had a strong 60-minute [effort],” Islanders coach Patrick Roy said. “Our first period was really solid. We had a lot of chances. Their goalie was really good. He made some great saves and kept the game where it was, and I thought in the third, we showed character. We showed that we were resilient by tying the goal and then scoring right after. What impressed me the most was that we were putting pressure on them from the start to the end, and that there was no letdown. We kept going at them.”

Miles Wood and Denton Mateychuk scored for the Blue Jackets (7-5-0), who split their back-to-back after they won 3-2 against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. Elvis Merzlikins made 38 saves.

“We didn't have our legs for whatever reason,” Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said. “Obviously, we played last night and what have you, but they got the jump on us. We knew that they'd come out hard. Elvis obviously played great in the first period and kept us in it, giving us a chance. And then in the second period, we got our legs going, and we played really well for the rest of the game.”

Schaefer gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 5:53 of the first period on the power play, beating Merzlikins over the glove through a screen from the point.