Bratt has 3 points, Devils defeat Blue Jackets

Luke Hughes, Glass each gets 2 points for New Jersey

Blue Jackets at Devils | Recap

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

NEWARK, N.J. -- Jesper Bratt had a goal and two assists for the New Jersey Devils in a 5-3 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Prudential Center on Tuesday.

Luke Hughes had a goal and an assist, Cody Glass had two assists and Jacob Markstrom made 17 saves for the Devils (35-25-6), who have won consecutive games for the first time since Jan. 22-25. New Jersey won 3-1 at the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday.

"It's a huge win in the standings and just the morale in the locker room," Hughes said. "To beat a team that's buzzing like that ... they've been hot on our tail for a long time now. It's a huge four-point swing and it's nice to stack two games together."

Glass has three points (one goal, two assists) in two games since being acquired by the Devils in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.

"He's a really smart player, constantly scanning the ice whether on offense and defense," New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said of Glass. "He's made really good simple reads that are pretty universal in our game that he's getting right and it shows. I've been impressed with him and he's fit in pretty well from a personality standpoint too."

CBJ@NJD: Bratt whips one from out front and finds the back of the net

Mathieu Olivier had two goals and Elvis Merzlikins made 23 saves for Columbus (31-25-8), which has won once in its past four games.

"Obviously they're known to be a team that capitalizes early in their building and we didn't do a good job tonight of countering that," Olivier said. "I think we were a little too stubborn at times. We had times in the game where we were accomplishing what the game plan was and we didn't stick to it. We were stubborn in making decisions out there and it cost us."

Nico Hischier gave New Jersey a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 6:37 of the first period on a deflection at the left post.

Paul Cotter made it 2-0 when he picked up a puck at his blue line, skated the length of the ice, and scored on a backhand between the pads at 10:49. Cotter was reinserted into the lineup after serving as a healthy scratch on Sunday.

"You never not want to play but you got to be a good teammate, and for us to play as well as we did last game, and [Keefe] still swapped the lineup and put me in [tonight] tells me that he still believes in me so it was just a reset for me," Cotter said.

CBJ@NJD: Cotter zips in alone and slides a backhand under Merzlikins

Bratt scored on a wrist shot from the slot for a 3-0 lead at 18:51.

Olivier pulled Columbus within 3-1 on a deflection from the slot at 3:30 of the second period.

"Our line (with Olivier and Kent Johnson) has been going pretty good," center Boone Jenner said. "We want to play to our strengths, get it down there and kind of grind them below the goal line, protect pucks and bring it to the goal line that way."

Kirill Marchenko made it 3-2 when he scored on a backhand while skating through the slot at 7:16.

Timo Meier extended the Devils lead to 4-2 at 16:49 on a wrist shot from the right face-off circle.

"We were a little bit too much on our heels in the second, but all four lines were going; everybody chipped in," Meier said. "That's a playoff mentality. That's how we got to approach games. This definitely feels good, but now we got to build on this one."

Luke Hughes scored on a wrist shot from the top of the left face-off circle 26 seconds into the third period for a 5-2 lead.

Olivier scored on a wrist shot at the left post that deflected off the stick of Bratt at 10:29 for the 5-3 final.

"We're in a playoff race here and we had an opportunity to do some damage in the standings and we didn't," Olivier said. "We'll analyze, shake it off, and get back to it in the next game (against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday)."

NOTES: Olivier has five goals and two assists in his past seven games. ... New Jersey is 8-0-0 when scoring the first goal of the game in its past eight matches. ... Hughes (16 goals, 64 assists in 141 games) is the fourth defenseman age 21 or younger in Devils/Colorado Rockies/Kansas City Scouts history with at least 80 career points. He joins Scott Niedermayer (106 points), Barry Beck (102) and Joe Cirella (88). ... Bratt moved into ninth place in franchise history with 432 career points; Aaron Broten is eighth (469).

2025-26 Ticket Plans are on sale now! Choose the games you want, score priority access to Stanley Cup playoff tickets, and take advantage of flexible payment options with savings of up to 40%. PLUS, score bonus tickets for family & friends!

Interested in learning more about 2025-26 Ticket Plans? Please fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information!

News Feed

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets face another Metro showdown in New Jersey

Winning Thoughts: Start spreading the news

Fantilli gets hat trick, Blue Jackets defeat Rangers

Upper Arlington wins school's first state hockey title

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets, Rangers meet in critical Metro showdown

Old friends Kunin, Fischer reunite on a new team

As the deadline passes, Waddell makes a couple additions to the Blue Jackets

Blue Jackets acquire center Luke Kunin from San Jose

Ohio's best set to battle for state title at Nationwide Arena

Blue Jackets loan forward Joseph LaBate to Cleveland

Bobrovsky, Panthers shut out Blue Jackets

Enthusiasm for the game shines through at street hockey rink groundbreaking

Blue Jackets claim forward Christian Fischer off waivers from Detroit

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets look to get back on track vs. Panthers

With Olivier signed, Blue Jackets turn attention to trade deadline

Blue Jackets host the first Women's Networking Event on March 15

Blue Jackets sign forward Mathieu Olivier to six-year contract extension

Werenski scores twice but Bolts down Blue Jackets