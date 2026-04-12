Blue Jackets top Canadiens, stay alive in playoff hunt

The Blue Jackets, who began their recent skid with a 2-1 loss at Montreal on March 26, are two points behind the Philadelphia Flyers for third place in the Metropolitan Division, and one ahead of the New York Islanders.

All three teams have two games remaining. Columbus hosts the Boston Bruins on Sunday and ends the regular season at home against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.

“It definitely was probably our best 60 (minutes) since the last time we were here a couple of weeks ago,” Jenner said. “We needed to get back to it in order to get the result tonight. Throughout the whole lineup, special teams, everybody was chipping in. A huge team effort. We know what’s at stake, so a big effort for us and we’ve got to keep it going tomorrow.”

Cole Caufield scored his 51st goal and Jakub Dobes made 28 saves for Montreal (47-23-10), which had won consecutive games, and 10 of 11.

The Canadiens are tied for second place in the Atlantic Division with the Tampa Bay Lightning, who hold the tiebreaker, and two points behind the Buffalo Sabres for the division lead.

“I felt like we were just chasing it right off the hop,” Montreal forward Jake Evans said. “Slow start and then started to get some momentum and then kind of died out in the second and we were just playing catch up. Emotionally it’s been a lot of ups recently, but we can’t just sit on that. We have to keep going because we obviously want home ice and to play here more in the playoffs.”